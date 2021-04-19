Clover owners announce restaurant closure, property for sale

New American restaurant Clover announced Saturday that it is closing its doors permanently, and the property that includes a restored Craftsman-style house with a large patio, garden and detached building, at 913 E. Sharp Ave., is up for sale.

Clover, known for its locally sourced ingredients and inventive and seasonal menus, opened in 2012 and offered takeout for much of the pandemic but announced a break in early December. Now the owners, Scott and Liz McCandless, have announced their retirement via Facebook:

April 17, 2021: A farewell letter from Clover owners

Dear valued friends and guests of Clover:

It is with humble gratitude that we announce the closing of Clover on Sharp Avenue. As owners of Clover, we are heading into retirement and hope to enjoy as much time with our children and grandchildren as possible.

We want to thank all our wonderful guests, supporters, cheerleaders, team members, news editors, businesses and Zag families that carried us through nine years to serve you. What began as an idea to share some love of food became an extraordinary experience for many wonderful people of Spokane and travelers alike.

We feel proud to have been a part of so many special moments, including being the venue and catering for our own daughter’s wedding. Though we look forward to our next chapter, this is a bittersweet choice, to say the least. What an incredible journey it has been!

We all feel the impact of closing such a beloved destination, and we will miss the ambience of our building’s fine-dining atmosphere and the camaraderie of the voices heard over the years. Such hard-working, supportive staff made this establishment what it is, and they will carry its legacy into every service job they do.

The synergy and victories being celebrated within the walls will surely be the greatest loss. However, there is hope for the little house with the large wooden gate, as it may buzz again someday with different owners.

For now, we thank you, if you are reading this, for making us a part of your experience. We appreciate being made to feel at home with each other and for the many times you came to one of our tables.

With deep regard,

Scott and Liz McCandless

Contact the owners at info@cloverspokane.com about purchasing the property.