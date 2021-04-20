Spokane officials acknowledge need for change following guilty verdict in trial of ex-cop who murdered George Floyd

From staff reports

Local elected and law enforcement officials said Tuesday’s guilty verdict in the murder trial of the former Minnesota police officer who killed George Floyd showed the need for continued pushes for change.

“As your elected and law enforcement leaders, we recognize the immense trauma and pain this trial and other use-of-force incidents have brought to our community, especially among Black community members and other people of color,” a statement, released jointly by Mayor Nadine Woodward, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Councilwoman Lori Kinnear, read. “Out of that hurt must come change. This has to be an opportunity for law enforcement to work side-by-side with communities of color to make a meaningful difference in the relationship between officers and the community.”

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee also said the verdict should not overshadow the fact that more needs to be done.

“Today is a day for all to recommit themselves to a more perfect union, in their communities and in our nation,” Inslee said. “Let this be the beginning of progress rather than the end of one trial. Today’s sense of relief for some is fleeting. They know more must be done to prevent this from happening again and again. Too many live with this uncertainty. We must end systemic racism.”

Floyd’s death, and the subsequent criminal charges filed against Derek Chauvin, were followed by protests in the streets of Spokane last summer.

On one weekend, police used tear gas and rubber bullets on a crowd that remained downtown after curfews were announced. Later protests and marches called for reforms within Spokane’s own police department, including calls for more independent oversight of the agency prompted by the killing of Otto Zehm in 2006. The Spokane City Council voted down a version of a contract with the Spokane Police Guild based on concerns the agreement limited the authority of an independent civilian ombudsman, before approving a new version last month negotiated with the involvement of City Council President Breean Beggs.

“There are no winners even with today’s guilty verdict. Mr. Floyd’s loved ones still suffer and our community still feels a sense of trauma that comes with loss,” the city statement reads. “We hear that, recognize the anger, and are committed to working together on reforms that will improve equitable outcomes and enhance the safety of our community, particularly for our neighbors of color.”

Spokane’s elected leaders, in their statement, urged citizens to exercise their right to call for reform, but to keep those activities peaceful.

“On this raw day, many will have an understandable emotional response,” Woodward, Meidl and Kinnear said. “Please make your voice heard peacefully and respectfully and know that as elected and law enforcement leaders we support your right to do so without putting anyone’s lives or livelihoods at risk.”

This story is developing and will be updated.