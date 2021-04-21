From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Aidan M. Dowling and Estefani M. Rodriguez Reyes, both of Spokane Valley.

Thomas C. K. Gilson and Lauren E. Schroeder, both of Spokane.

Derond L. Potts, of Walla Walla, and Quishana N. T. Givens, of Airway Heights.

Christopher H. Haunert and Adrianne R. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Michael G. Crane, of Spokane, and Paden E. Cipolla, of Mead.

Joshua J. Lindsey and Riley J. Thompson, both of Spokane Valley.

Kenneth W. Bebout and Brandi R. Thommes, both of Spokane Valley.

Adam Obryan and Breanna Bursch, both of Deer Park.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Thomas Dagg v. Yokes Foods Inc., complaint for damages.

Terry D. Schinzel, et al., v. Thomas Branscum, et al., restitution of premises.

Ferda LLC v. Joel A. Ewing, complaint.

Ferda LLC v. Jessica Wood, complaint.

Dale Struthers, et al., v. Chase Zitny, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kusler, Anne L. and Todd M.

Williams, David A. C. and Stacy A.

Vedder, Jerome D. and Pearson, Amber A.

Dong, Lei and He, Rongsen

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Cortez A. Moore, 19; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of criminal mischief and third-degree malicious mischief.

David E. Lee, 29; 51 days in jail with credit given for 51 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of resisting arrest.

Darren J. Harnasch, 27; restitution to be determined, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Lee E. Blanco, 64; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Raymond S. Bryant, 44; $8,683.84 restitution, seven months in jail, after pleading guilty to malicious harassment.

Gabriel I. Swann, 21; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Patrick M. Hollingshead, 36; $1,080 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Katelyn M. Bell, 33; 30 days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Isley Worthy, 46; 45 days in jail, false statement.

Mykalann Yerkes, 30; 15 days in jail, malicious mischief property.

Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema

Dann T. Babcox Jr., 27; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months probation, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Andrew M. Gasper, 50; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, two counts of harassment.

Joseph N. Shorts, 46; 154 days in jail with credit given for 154 days served, 24 months probation, five counts of no-contact/protection order violation.

Clyde B. Abrahamson, 59; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jordan C. J. Cloud, 24; $750 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

Kimberlie M. Barton, 28; $750 fine, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Bethany J. Meyer, 32; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Mason Q. Nestor, 18; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, obstruction of law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Patrick M. Mercer, 41; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, false statement to public servant.