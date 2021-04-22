Things to do in Spokane: April 23-30

Bloomsday Worldwide 2021: Registration Now Open – In this virtual race, participants complete their own 7.46-mile trek on any course, trail or path they choose at any location. The race can be completed any time between April 30 and May 9. Report results online by May 9 to receive a finisher shirt. “Bloomsdog” registration available for participants completing the race with their dog(s). Register online at bloomsdayrun.org. $35.49.

North Idaho College Virtual Theatre: “The Few” – “The Few” tells the story of Bryan, who four years ago abandoned his labor of love, a newspaper for truckers. Now he’s returned with no word of where he’s been, and things have changed. Wirtgen by Samuel Hunter and directed by NIC theatre student David Fisher. This play is intended for mature audiences. Visit bit.ly/nicthefew for the Zoom registration. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Free.

Spark Central Telethon – An evening of entertainment and giving featuring local author and Spark Central co-founder Jess Walter, Brooke Matson, Ginger Ewing and surprise guests. All proceeds ensure that youth programs and membership remain available to Spark Central patrons at no cost. Friday, 7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Swingin’ in the Rain Dance – East Coast swing lessons taught at 7 p.m. with general dancing open from 7-10 p.m. Refreshments and door prizes provided. Singles and couples of all skill levels welcome. Friday. Ponderay Events Center, 401 Bonner Mall Way, Suite E, Ponderay. $9 adults; $5 teens. (208) 699-0421.

New Orleans Barbecue Shrimp – Wanderlust Delicato will special order whole, head-on, wild shrimp from Whidbey Bay for this hands-on class. Also make an apple pecan salad and asiago bread. Attendees must register in pairs. Visit wanderlustdelicato.com to register. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $200. (509) 822-7087.

Museum of North Idaho Annual Meeting – Guest speaker Dr. Heather Branstetter, author of “Selling Sex in the Silver Valley: A Business of Doing Pleasure,” discusses old Wallace, formerly the largest silver producer in the world. Friday, 6-8 p.m. Museum of North Idaho, 115 Northwest Blvd., Coeur d’Alene. $20 members; $25 nonmembers. (208) 664-3448.

Virtual Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Four to five bottles of wine are provided with each week’s class for tasting from home, available for pickup at 2 p.m. on the day of the class. Each week features a new theme to discuss, and wine, beer or cider makers or other experts are often in attendance as guest speakers. Visit rocketmarket.com to register and receive a Zoom link via email. Friday, 7 p.m. $60.

Master Gardener Online Plant Sale and Garden Fair – Shop online at mgfsc.org for tomato and pepper plants and a variety of herbs started by Master Gardeners, as well as pollinator and native plants suited to the local growing area, plus ornamental grasses, blueberry plants and more. Pick up plants by appointment at Vicki’s Garden Center Greenhouse, 2100 S. Inland Empire Way. Saturday through May 8.

Cooking Class – Sweet Grain-Free Bread – Grain-free cinnamon raisin bread, lemon poppy seed muffins and chocolate brownies will make you feel like you’re living your best life even if you have dietary restrictions. This class is gluten-free but does use nut flours. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Glow Your Own Way Fun Run – Complete a 5K or 10K on your own between Friday through May 2, or complete a 5K fun run at the HUB Sports Center, Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Participants earn a medal and swag bag and are encouraged to wear glow-in-the-dark gear. Proceeds benefit HUB Sports Center’s outreach programs. Visit hubsportscenter.org/event/glow-your-own-way for more information. HUB Sports Center, 19619 E. Cataldo Ave., Liberty Lake. $15-30. (509) 927-0602.

Spring Has Sprung Virtual Variety Show – Enjoy music, comedy, health and wellness information streamed live from Neato Burrito. Musical performances feature Big Raffle, Gotu Gotu, Heat Speak, Portable Morla, Bandit Train and the Smokes. Hosted by Ashley Bennett. Proceeds benefit Crosswalk Youth Shelter. Get tickets at babybarneatoburrito.veeps.com. Saturday, 8 p.m. $15.

Nectar Bottomless(ish) Mimosa Brunch Series – A seven-week series of bottomless(ish) mimosas with a variety of fixings and a brunch buffet. Each week offers two service times: 9:30 and 11 a.m. Visit nectarcateringandevents.com to register. Sunday. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $24.99; $15 extra charge on Easter and Mother’s Day. (509) 869-1572.

Virtual Oscars Party – Play games and test your movie trivia knowledge before the Oscars begins at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Visit facebook.com/events/1121013771671060. Presented by the Museum of North Idaho. Sunday, 4-5:30 p.m. Free. (509) 294-2080.

SCC Hagan Center Virtual Diversity Series – Angie Thomas, author of “The Hate U Give,” discusses her novel “On the Come Up.” Watch at scc.spokane.edu/live. Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free. (509) 533-8883.

Spring Market at the Pavilion – Farmers market. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane/calendar for an updated list of vendors. Wednesdays through May 12, 3-7 p.m. Riverfront Park Pavilion, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6600.

Commellini Estate at the Riverfront Park Spring Market – Offering fresh, homemade Italian meals and sauces. Wednesdays through May 12, 3-7 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. (509) 625-6601.

Country Dance Lessons – Lessons every Thursday, 7:45-9:45 p.m. Razzle’s Bar and Grill, 10325 N. Government Way, Hayden. Free. (208) 635-5872.

Riverfront Moves: The Core Four, Hype, Strike, Sculpt – Strengthen your entire body through specially curated movements with a high-intensity kick set to the best playlists. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat, towel and water. Registration is not required. Open to all skill and fitness levels. Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Pavillion, 547 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6600.

“Charlotte’s Web” at TAC at the Lake – Directed by Jennifer Tindall. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. April 30-May 2 and May 2-9. Get tickets at the door or online at tacatthelake.com/tickets. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. TAC Theater, 2114 N. Pines, Spokane Valley. $15 adults; $13 students, seniors and military. (509) 432-1890.