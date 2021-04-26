Prep roundup: Ivy Carter drives in seven runs, West Valley fastpitch tops North Central
Mon., April 26, 2021
Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
Fastpitch softball
West Valley 25, North Central 2: Ivy Carter went 5 for 6 at the plate, batting in seven runners, and the visiting Eagles (2-4) beat the Indians (0-6) in five innings in a GSL 2A game on Monday. Pitcher Rilee Homer added three base hits for West Valley and struck out nine batters in a complete-game two-hitter. Isabella Bay and Mia Sebesta had one hit apiece for North Central.
Othello 10, East Valley 0: Maya Valdez homered, Ori Vasquez struck out eight and the Huskies (6-0) beat the visiting Knights (5-1) in five innings in a GSL 2A game. Riley Weger had two hits for East Valley.
Shadle Park 21, Pullman 1: Crimson Rice hit a homer and three doubles with six RBIs and struck out 10 in a complete-game one-hitter and the visiting Highlanders (6-0) beat the Greyhounds (2-4) in five innings in a GSL 2A game. Courtney Brown went 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs and Trinity Richardson went 4 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs. Haleigh Talbot hit a triple for Pullman.
Clarkston 4, Rogers 3: Emma McMangle scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the visiting Bantams (3-3) beat the Pirates (0-6) in a GSL 2A game. Abbey Blackwell went 2 for 4 at the plate for Rogers.
Freeman 13, Lakeside 8: Jenna Sharp had three hits including a double and the Scotties (4-0) beat the visiting Eagles (3-2) on Monday in the conclusion of a Saturday Northeast A game postponed by rain. Freeman pitcher Abbie Amend struck out 14 batters.
Lakeside 10, Freeman 4: Details were unavailable.
Spring boys soccer
Lewis and Clark 3, Central Valley 0: Ben Orton scored two goals and the Tigers (5-0) beat the visiting Bears (2-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Tasyn Oosting scored in the 14th minute for Lewis and Clark, his fifth straight game with a goal. Central Valley goalkeeper Aiden Chase made nine saves.
Mead 1, Mt. Spokane 0: The visiting Panthers (5-0) edged the Wildcats (3-1) in a GSL 4A/3A match at Union Stadium. Details were unavailable.
Gonzaga Prep 3, Cheney 0: The Bullpups (1-4) blanked the visiting Blackhawks (1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A contest. Details were unavailable.
University 4, Ferris 1: The Titans (1-4) beat the visiting Saxons (1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.
Baseball
Freeman 6-18, Riverside 4-2: Kobe Thompson went 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs in the second game and the visiting Scotties (5-0) swept the Rams (0-3) in a Northeast A doubleheader. Three pitchers combined on a one-hitter for Freeman in the opener.
Track and field
Mead boys 77, Gonzaga Prep 68: Calvin Word won the 200 (24.70) and the Panthers swept the throws to edge the Bullpups. G-Prep’s Brendan Kelly swept the jumps (high: 6-2, long: 20-10, triple: 32-4).
Mead girls 90, Gonzaga Prep 60: Therisa Niven won the 100 (12.71) and the 200 (26.10), Alexis Parker won the 1,600 (5;41.06) and 3,200 (12:11.10) and the Panthers topped the Bullpups.
Mt. Spokane boys 84.5, Cheney 64.5: Cameron Galbreath won the 110 (18.44) and 300 hurdles (45.29) and the Wildcats beat the Blackhawks.
Mt. Spokane girls 108, Cheney 51: Brooklyn Schultz won the 100 (13.21) and 200 (27.47) and Hana Hill won pole vault (11-0) and discus (94-11.5) to help the Wildcats beat the Blackhawks.
Boys tennis
Mead 7, Cheney 0: No. 1 singles-Dalyn Springer (Mea) def. Alex Rose (Che) 6-0, 6-3. No. 1 doubles-Joe Robl and Nolin Kavon (Mea) def. Alex Bowman and Sam Laughton (Che) 6-0, 6-2.
