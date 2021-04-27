Prep roundup: Michael Schwarz no-hitter leads Central Valley baseball over Cheney

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Baseball

Central Valley 5, Cheney 0: Michael Schwarz pitched a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and hit an RBI double and the visiting Bears (4-2) beat the Blackhawks (0-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Joe Pitts added three RBIs with a single and double for Central Valley. Justin Ward had four strikeouts for Cheney.

University 12, Ferris 0: Garret Lundmark struck out nine in a complete game one-hitter and the visiting Titans (2-4) shut out the Saxons (1-5) in five innings in a 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Ricco Longo scored three times for U-Hi. Castle Keaton had the only hit for Ferris.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Mt. Spokane 1: Garrett Gores threw a complete game two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and the Bullpups (5-1) defeated the visiting Wildcats (4-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Robbie Burnett led off Gonzaga Prep’s scoring with a first-inning double, driving in the first two runs. Jeter Schuerman was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Mt. Spokane.

Mead 7, Lewis and Clark 1: Mitchell Holiday gave up one run over six innings with five strikeouts and the visiting Panthers (5-1) beat the Tigers (3-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Shae Doree went 2 for 3 with two doubles and drove in one for Mead.

North Central 3, West Valley 1: Maddox Schoeffler and Spencer Mahn each recorded an RBI in a three-run fifth inning surge and the Indians (3-3) defeated the visiting Eagles (3-3) in a GSL 2A/3A game on Tuesday. Mahn picked up the win giving up one run and striking out four, while Easton O’Neal took the loss despite collecting 10 strikeouts.

Othello 11, East Valley 1: The Huskies (1-5) beat the visiting Knights (3-3) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Pullman 9, Shadle Park 5: Brady Wells went 2 for 2, drove in two and struck out seven over three innings and the Greyhounds (6-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (5-1) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Oak Held went 3 for 4, scored three times and drove in two for Pullman. Ryan Schmidt tripled twice for Shadle.

Clarkston 15, Rogers 6: Dawson Blunt went 4 for 5, scored three times and stole two bases and the visiting Bantams (2-4) beat the Pirates (0-6) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Hunter Holcomb went 3 for 4, hit a double and scored once for Rogers.

Deer Park 10, Newport 0: Nick Anderson struck out eight and the Stags (3-1) shut out the visiting Grizzlies (0-6) in a Northeast A League game on Tuesday. Kylen Krepcik had two hits including a triple for Deer Park.

Northwest Christian 15-13, Reardan 3-7: Malachi Kaiser homered and doubled in the first game and the Crusaders (5-3) swept the visiting Indians (1-5) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader on Tuesday.

Post Falls 4-5, Lake City 0-3: Tyson Rutherford had eight strikeouts and gave up two hits over six innings in the first game and the Trojans (4-0) swept the visiting Timberwolves (3-6) in an IEL 5A/4A doubleheader.

Fastpitch softball

Central Valley 9, Cheney 4: Gianna McCoy and Carly Imes went 2 for 4 at the plate and the visiting Bears (5-1) beat the Blackhawks (4-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Aspen Lockwood and Sierra Fischer both had two RBIs for the Bears.

Ferris 7, University 4: Katelyn Strauss struck out 18 and went 2 for 4 at the plate and the Saxons (3-3) beat the visiting Titans (2-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Courtney Miller scored once and drove in two for Ferris. Carley Bippes went 1 for 2, scored once and added an RBI for University.

Mt. Spokane 13, Gonzaga Prep 1: Morgan Flesland struck out 16, allowing three hits and no walks and the visiting Wildcats (6-0) beat the Bullpups (1-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Flesland was 3 for 4 with a double and three-run home run and Jessica Waters went 4 for 5 with a double and two-run homer. Bailey Benson struck out nine for G-Prep and went 1 for 3.

Mead 14, Lewis and Clark 0: Annie Brose struck out 11, Kennedy Sather scored three times and added three RBIs and the visiting Panthers (3-3) shut out the Tigers (0-6) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Campbell Brose went 3 for 4, scored twice and drove in three for Mead.

Colville 3, Deer Park 1: Ambree Jones had 10 strikeouts in four shutout innings and the visiting Indians (2-0) beat the Stags (3-2) in a Northeast A game on Tuesday.

Reardan 11-13, Davenport 0-3: Details were unavailable.

Lake City 15-12, Post Falls 9-11: Kaycie Barber went 4 for 4, scored four times and drove in two in the second game and the Trojans (13-4) swept the Timberwolves (13-6) in an IEL doubleheader. Austin Hill went 4 for 5 with two home runs, four runs and four RBIs for Lake City.

Spring boys soccer

North Central 3, Shadle Park 1: Nathan Burkart scored two goals and the visiting Indians (3-2) beat the Highlanders (2-3) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Nafea Nafea scored North Central’s other goal, off one of Atticus Prim’s two assists. Brody Clark scored an unassisted goal for Shadle Park.

East Valley 10, Rogers 1: The Knights (3-2) beat the Pirates (0-5) in a GSL 2A matchup. Details were unavailable.

Pullman 6, Clarkston 0: Isaac Kim had three goals and one assist and the Greyhounds (4-1) beat the visiting Bantams (1-4) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday.

Othello at West Valley (PPD)

Lakeside (WA) 7, Newport 1: Mason Christen scored two goals and had an assist and the Eagles (2-0) topped the Grizzlies (1-3) in a Northeast A League game on Tuesday.

Riverside 3, Medical Lake 1: Kameron Toner had a goal and an assist and the Rams (2-1) beat the Cardinals (2-1) in a Northeast A League match on Tuesday.

Northwest Christian 4, Deer Park 2: Ethan Jones scored two goals and Brady Gerstenberger scored one and had two assists as the Crusaders (3-0) defeated the Stags (0-2) in a Northeast A League match on Tuesday.

Boys tennis

Lewis and Clark 5, University 2: At U-Hi. No. 1 singles-Austin Alteneder (UHi) def. Alan Zeng (LC), 6-1, 6-3. No. 1 doubles-Noah Hoemer and Breydan Spray (LC) def. Christian Morales and Andrew Frye (UHi), 6-4, 7-5.

Ferris 4, Central Valley 3: At CV. No.1 Singles-Jeremy La Salle (Fer) def. Callen Johnson (CV) 6-4, 6-1. No.1 Doubles-Luke Noakes and Matt Haigh (CV) def. Vishal Malireddi and Michael Buntain (Fer) 6-1, 6-3.

Pullman 6, West Valley 1: At WV. No. 1 singles-Jay Sahaym (Pul) def. Cory Jones (WV) 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles-Ravi Lin and Ambrose Wang (Pul) def. Taryn Littleworth and Ian Howat (WV) 6-0, 6-0.

Othello 7, Rogers 0: At Rogers. No. 1 singles-Aaron Villareal (Oth) def. Bobin Gurung (Rog) 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles-Jacob Risenmay and Kyler Freeman (Oth) def. Kenneth Ha and Aiden Bui (Rog) 6-0, 6-1.

Cheney at Mt. Spokane: Scores not reported.

East Valley 5, North Central 2: At NC. No. 1 singles-Corey Phout (EV) def. Andrew Liezon (NC) 6-3, 6-0. No. 1 doubles-Chase Weidmer and Ben Donohoe (EV) def. Caleb Kassmer and Majied Askar 6-3, 6-2.

Mead 7, Gonzaga Prep 0: At Mead. No. 1 singles-Matthew Kuester (Mea) def. Oliver Hammond (GP) 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles-Nolan Kavon and Joe Robl (Mea) def. Joey Davidson and Jack Wendle (GP) 6-4, 6-2.

Shadle Park 6, Clarkston 1: At SP. No. 1 singles-Cameron Piccicci (SP) def. Gavin Wicken 6-2, 2-6, 6-1. No. 1 doubles-Norbert Kulsea and Brayden Woods (Clark) def. Carson Newell and Isaac Rouse 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Girls tennis

Central Valley 6, Ferris 1: At CV. No. 1 singles- Alexia Krogh (CV) def. Giordan Gillion (Fer) 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles-Brienna Riddle and Katie Winter (CV) def. Paige Collins and Jade Braturd 7-5, 6-1.

University 5, Lewis and Clark 2: At LC. No. 1 singles-Mertie Robbins (LC) def. Rebecca Coe (Uni) 6-3, 7-6. No. 1 doubles-Allison Osborn and Emily Acosta (Uni) def. Lauren Stone and Addison Somes (LC) 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Mt. Spokane at Cheney: Scores not reported.

East Valley 5, North Central 2: At EV. No.1 singles-Tiffany Phout (EV) def. McKenzie Letsch (NC) 6-0, 6-0. No.1 doubles-Jazmine McGee and Grace Stoner (EV) forfeit.

Othello 7, Rogers 0: At Othello: No.1 Singles-Mckenzie Fultz (Oth) def. Emily Peabody (Rog) 6-3, 6-2. No.1 Doubles-Julissa Cantu and Miciah Tovar (Oth) def. Vy Pham and Mercy Kim (Rog) 6-1, 6-0.

Clarkston 7, Shadle Park 0: At Clarkston. No. 1 singles-Kerington Tenwick (Cla) def. Alihna Grandes (SP) 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles-Maggie Ogden and Claire Teasley (Cla) def. Halle Hober and Isabel Vasquez (SP) 6-1, 6-3.

Gonzaga Prep 7, Mead 0: At GP. No. 1 singles-Juliet McFarland (GP) def. Cambry Robbins (Mea) 6-3, 6-1. No. 1 doubles-Kate Palelek and Carly Walton (GP) def. Abby Sonnichsen and Grace Sonnichsen (Mea) 6-2, 6-1.

Pullman 7, West Valley 0: At Pullman. No. 1 singles-Gwyn Heim (Pul) def. Erin Sanchez (WV) 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles-Chelsie George and Subrashee Venkatasubramanian (Pul) def. Macy McPhee and Kira Smith (WV) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Boys golf

GSL 4A/3A No. 3 at Fairways GC: No scores reported.

GSL 2A No. 3 at Palouse Ridge GC: 1, Shadle Park 321. 2, Othello 341. 3, North Central 361. 4, Pullman 374. 5, Clarkston 392. 6, East Valley 462. Ind: 1, Austin Trout (SP) 75. 2, Conor Weber (SP) 78. 3, Travis Murdoch (Oth) 79.

Girls golf

GSL 4A/3A No. 3 at Fairways GC: No scores reported.

GSL 2A No. 3 at Palouse Ridge GC: 1, Pullman 360. 2, Shadle Park 435. 3, Clarkston 450. 4, West Valley 467. 5, East Valley 469. 6, Othello 473. Ind: 1, Lauren Greeny (Pul) 73. 2, Spencer Cerenzia (WV) 88. 3, Riliann Bednar (Pul) 92.