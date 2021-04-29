From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Luke H. Sutherland and Jane S. G. Farstrider, both of Spokane.

Christopher D. Scharer, of Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, and Charis R. Baty, of Pullman.

Zackery R. Phelps, of Airway Heights and Adaleah L. Ford, of Spokane Valley.

Zachary S. Smith and Jacki L. Carrell, both of Spokane.

Jackson P. A. Geiger and Kayleen M. Pauletto, both of Spokane.

Riley A. McCorkle and Kajsa E. E. McCann, both of Spokane.

Daniel M. McDougall and Maureen C. Larson, both of Glendale, Arizona.

Gabriel M. Liaigre and Kathryn I. Lonam, both of Spokane.

Jake P. Martin and Katherine T. Buckner, both of Spokane.

Sergey V. Ukrainets and Emma S. M. Matelich, both of Spokane.

Anatoliy K. Demko, of Spokane Valley and Sara T. Sturm, of Spokane.

Justin M. Marcus, of Spokane and Hannah R. Gropp, of Otis Orchards.

Jacob A. Fuentes and Tara B. Jennings, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Sherwin Williams Company v. Walkers Custom Construction LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Todd Hughes v. Gi Go Military LLC, et al., verified complaint.

Goodale and Barbieri Company v. Caren J. Gilliland, restitution of premises.

LT Property Management LLC v. Loretta Greycloud, restitution of premises.

William Bishop, et al., v. United States Bakery Inc., et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Spurlock, Victoria L. and Jordan M.

Cox, Tiana C. and Justin

Westover, David P. and Callie A.

Sternod, Kim R. and Gary D.

Ridgeway, Lisa J. and Wyer-Ridgeway, Tyson

Scarbrough, Melinda A. and Michael A.

Buchmann, Laura and Daniel I.

Legal separations granted

Gomez-Brown, Donna and Brown, Kirk D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Jerrod M. Miley, 34; 158 days in jail with credit given for 158 days served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Alicia D. Bean, 29; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Randy L. McFarland, 62; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Justine A. Erickson, 38; no penalties, after pleading guilty to promoting travel for prostitution.

Joseph O. Sabir, 34; 27.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 27.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Matthew T. Cotton, 25; $415 restitution, six months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Gabrielle Y. Chavez, 20; two months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Brandon B. Griffith-Strassner, 32; $15 fine, 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, violation of order-foreign and violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Matthew Antush

Misty D. Lamar, 38; one day in jail, reckless driving and hit/run unattended vehicle.

David N. Mabbott, 64; $1,240 fine, two days in jail, driving while intoxicated and second-degree negligent driving.

Martin R. Nixon, 37; two days in jail, two counts of interfering with pedestrian traffic.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Kendal T. Reasor, 35; one day in jail, two counts of obstructing an officer.

Sarah E. Ronk, 31; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Joshua S. Skog, 45; 30 days in jail, malicious mischief property.

Cory J. Smith, 34; $1,000 fine, reckless endangerment and third-degree driving with suspended license.