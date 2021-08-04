Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 4, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Brandon J. Cunningham and Paige N. Spencer, both of Spokane.
Dane M. Berg and Brittney M. Belote, both of Spokane.
Christopher I. L. Wilder and Ellsbeth A. P. Harn, both of Spokane Valley.
Anthony P. Jijina and Mikayla K. Goodwin, both of Spokane Valley.
Timothy C. Kirschner-Griffith, of Airway Heights, and Lori A. League, of Baltimore.
Ryan M. Yoho and Brianne M. Kosanke, both of Cheney.
Samuel D. Salsbury and Kimberlyann K. McBride, both of Spokane Valley.
Christopher M. Reis and Brooke M. Fraser, both of Deer Park.
Carl C. Champlin, of Natchez, Mississippi, and Sharon M. Robillard, of Monterey, Los Angeles.
Dempsey E. Brister, of Spokane Valley, and Kristina L. Robbins, of Coeur d’Alene.
Richard A. Ragland and Shana L. Fisk, both of Airway Heights.
Ricardo A. R. Hernandez and Caroline M. Piani, both of Spokane.
Samuel R. Hernandez and Juliana E. Burgos Rodriguez, both of Spokane.
Justin L. O’Farrell and Hayley C. Wilcox, both of San Antonio.
Cole R. Karstetter and Nicole C. Senn, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
John Gaffney v. Kiarra Rice, restitution of premises.
West Terrace Division 3 Homeowners Association, et al., v. Pence Properties, land use petition.
American Express National Bank v. James Danner, money claimed owed.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Tina O. Fyhr, money claimed owed.
Janis Eller v. Robert L. Hainline, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Tameka Dickson, money claimed owed.
Robert Sydow v. Douglass Properties LLC, seeking quiet title.
Shirley A. Kehn v. Thomas J. Padgett, complaint for personal injuries.
Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Lacey Johnson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Thompson, Grace Y. and Jeffrey D.
Jones, Chloe L. A. Tyler R.
Null, Alex and Hannah
Criminal sentencings
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Devin B. Johnson, 31; 63 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree escape.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Trinity R. Jarrett, 33; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree possession of stolen property.
Zachary W. Bennett, 38; seven months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Casey K. Coleman, 34; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, after being found guilty for harassment and violation of order.
Judge Michael Price
Preston E. McClendon, 46; $15 fine, 52 days in jail with credit given for 52 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and violation of order.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Atif S. M. Ado, 31; 184 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and harassment.
Gina C. Chalcraft, 38; nine days in jail, fourth-degree assault, malicious mischief property and reckless driving.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Mark J. Tietge, 60; 180 days in jail, first-degree driving with suspended license.
Tom T. E. Waters, 26; 13 days in jail, possession of dangerous weapon and reckless driving.
