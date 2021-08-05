Bazaar is back: ‘We believe really strongly in the power of art and creativity,’ Terrain’s Ginger Ewing says

Celebrating what would have been their eighth year organizing Bazaar – minus last year’s canceled event – the creative team at Terrain is thrilled to be getting back into the groove highlighting local artists, artisans and craftspeople.

“It’s really exhilarating to be able to start providing these kinds of opportunities and community-building events again,” executive director Ginger Ewing said.

Featuring an array of offerings including fine art, accessories, jewelry, clothing, ceramics and housewares, this year’s Bazaar marketplace will stretch out in front of River Park Square on Main Avenue from Lincoln to Wall streets from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

During the event, Flatstick Pub will provide a beer garden for visitors while the Botanical Alchemists will host a number of family-fun activities in River Park Square. A lineup of live music and DJ sets – to be announced – will also entertain visitors throughout the event.

“I cannot underscore enough how important supporting these folks is,” Ewing said.

It’s also overwhelming, operations director Jackie Caro said, picking up where they left off more than a year ago while also adding social-distancing concerns into the mix. But seeing the excitement from all the local artists and artisans participating in the event makes it all more than worth it.

“The other day, we had an artist tell us that the platforms that Terrain has provided were how their family survived the pandemic,” Ewing said. “That was pretty breathtaking to hear … and we just hope we can continue to provide these opportunities both this Saturday and beyond.”

Before the pandemic, Terrain had been accustomed to hosting upward of 100 artists and other vendors at each Bazaar. So, all things considered, this year’s roster of 75 is encouraging. And with the help of hundreds of volunteers who have contributed over the years and the continued support of Global Credit Union, next year, Ewing said, they hope to break 125.

“One of the most foundational aspects of what we do, our motivation and reason for existing, is just being able to provide the opportunity or the platform for people to be in community with one another,” Ewing said. “We believe really strongly in the power of art and creativity as a building block for people to connect with one another.

“So we really hope that given the devastation that our creative community has faced over the last 18 months, people will joyfully come down in support of these artists – these amazing, incredible, critical aspects of what it means to be a Spokanite.”

To inquire about volunteering at Bazaar, visit bit.lyBazaar2021Volunteer. For more information, visit terrainspokane.com/bazaar.