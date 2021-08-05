Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Josif A. Yaremkiv and Viktoriya P. Korovnik, both of Spokane.

Richard A. Bondurant and Monique M. Cadieux, both of Spokane.

Jonathan R. Andersen and Elise S. Jamison, both of Spokane.

Daniel L. Davis and Briana M. Ryan, both of Spokane.

Austin L. Donais and Alexis A. Craig, both of Spokane.

Erika L. Clark-Hibbard, of Tomball, Texas, and Matthew W. Turnbow, of Moscow, Idaho.

Jonathan A. White and Jenny C. Adams, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Taylor T. Girten and Alicia R. Johnston, both of Spokane.

Shane M. Kelly and Shawna L. Utter, both of Mead.

Rocky L. Arnold and Barbara G. Arnold, both of Spokane.

Christopher Griffith and Kelsey Kamitomo, both of Spokane Valley.

Peter J. Kerr and Emily S. Smith, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Andy W. Louie v. David J. Baier, restitution of premises.

Carol Libby v. Kevin McLaughlin, et al., restitution of premises.

Sharmila Kaiser v. Robert Knight, complaint for damages.

American Builders & Contractors Supply Co. Inc. v. Lilac City Roofing Inc., complaint.

Randy Davis Living Trust v. Deborah Lemm, restitution of premises.

Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Kissandra Murinko, restitution of premises.

Michael T. Naylor v. Norelle L. Miller, et al., restitution of premises.

Maplestone LLC v. Ethan Landon, restitution of premises.

Ronald Akerhielm, et al., v. Michaele Hughes, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Alexis B. Cardenas, et al., v. Margo A. Schoesler, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Chapman, Cynthia M. and Jensen, Garrett T.

Parker, Lori J. and Daniel J.

Costantino, Alissa C. and Glenn R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Anthony K. Olson, 40; $700 restitution, 47 days in jail with credit given for 47 days served, 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Cruz D. Mejia, 26; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Raymond L. Aiken, 46; 11 months in jail with credit given for 335 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Mark A. Kintgen, 32; 58 days in jail with credit given for 58 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Zachary J. Murray, 30; $811.33 restitution, 37 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Steven A. Singh, 38; $15 fine, 38 days in jail with credit given for 38 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Erick K. Fagan, also known as Eric K. Fagan, 37; $5,525.65 restitution, 28 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree burglary.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Bobby L. Victor, 34; restitution to be determined, six months in jail, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault-domestic violence.

Casey K. Coleman, 34; one month in jail with credit given for one month served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Nikolas A. Eaton, 23; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Michael J. Kegley, 48; 39 days in jail, resisting arrest.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Robert L. Walls, 54; 62 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and no-contact order violation.