Starter Noah Davis labors in second start, Spokane Indians four-game streak snapped by Everett

The MLB trade deadline provides big league teams with the opportunity to either bolster their roster for a playoff run or restock their minor league system with highly-ranked prospects.

This year, the Colorado Rockies – mired in a 49-61 season – were sellers. They sent veteran reliever Mychal Givens to the Cincinnati Reds for a pair of promising right-handed pitchers: Case Williams and Noah Davis.

Davis, who entered the Rockies system as their No. 25 prospect, went 3-6 with a 3.60 ERA in 13 starts for High-A Central Dayton and was assigned to the Spokane Indians.

In his first start last week after coming over in the trade, Davis went 6 1/3 shutout innings and allowed just three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in a 4-0 win over Vancouver.

His second start did not go as smoothly.

Davis gave up a lot of contact and the Spokane Indians fell to the AquaSox 6-5 in the fifth of a six-game High-A West series at Avista Stadium.

The loss breaks the Indians’ four-game winning streak against Everett (52-30). Spokane (41-42) has taken eight of 11 games in the season series.

Davis labored through six innings and surrendered four runs on nine hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

“We went through a stretch where the first guy got on for like five, six innings and they were able to score,” Indians manager Scott Little said. “I thought they did a great really good job adjusting to (Davis).”

Davis faced Seattle Mariners No. 3-ranked prospect George Kirby. Kirby was the Mariners first-round pick, No. 20 overall, in the 2019 MLB draft. He was making his first start since July 10 after battling shoulder fatigue.

Kirby was sharp through three innings. He allowed one hit and no walks with two strikeouts and threw 30 of his 42 pitches for strikes, reaching 96 mph on the stadium radar gun.

Davis cruised through the first two innings but Everett got to him in the third. Kennie Taylor jumped on a first-pitch fastball and drove it to the left field corner for a leadoff double. He went to third on a flyout and scored on a sliding catch by left fielder Daniel Montano.

“I got off to a good start but after the second inning started falling behind in the count,” Davis said. “Gave up a lot of lead-off base runners, just kind of made each inning after the second pretty stressful as far as having to make some tough pitches with guys on from the jump with no outs.”

Davis ran into trouble in the fifth. Justin Lavey led off with a single and stole second. No. 9 hitter Cody Grosse singled to put runners at the corners, then Victor Labrada singled to plate Lavey. Davis got a ground out for the second out of the inning, but Dariel Gomez bounced one through the right side to score Grosse to make it 3-0.

“They probably knew (Davis) threw off speed stuff and they sat back on it,” Little said. “And then he left a couple fastballs out over the plate, along with a couple of sliders and they made him pay.”

In the bottom half the Indians put runners on the corners on consecutive singles by Kyle Datres and Aaron Schunk. Javier Guevara grounded to second but Datres scampered home with Spokane’s first run of the night.

Jack Blomgren followed with a single to plate Schunk to make it a one-run game.

But Davis found more hot water in the sixth. Tyler Keenan doubled and Connor Hoover drew a walk. With one down, Taylor’s broken bat flare found grass and Keenan raced home for a 4-2 lead.

“I kind of saw that they were jumping fastball, so I was trying to land first-pitch sliders to get guys to miss, changes to lefties,” Davis said. “I would miss with that first one and get behind 1-0 and kind of force myself to throw something over the plate, and they were able to get barrel on it and get on base.”

Jake Sommers took over in the seventh and was greeted by back-to-back doubles by Victor Labrada and Joseph Rosa for another run. Rosa scored with two down on a single by Keenan to make it 6-2. Sommers gave up his fourth hit of the inning to Connor Hoover and was lifted.

“Jake’s been in a good place his last couple of appearances,” Little said. “He just didn’t have it tonight.”

Moises Ceja struck out Lavey to end the inning.

The Indians loaded the bases with one down in the ninth. A run scored on a groundout by Blomgren, then Isaac Collins singled into right to plate two more.

The rally stalled though, as Ezequiel Tovar flied out to end it.

The series concludes Sunday at 5:09 p.m.