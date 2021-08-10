By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Roberto M. F. Grabb and Shaila M. Facer, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas J. Cottrell and Nichole D. Boyle, both of Spokane.

Nathan M. Lambert, of Coeur d’Alene and Melinda R. Thomason, of Chewelah.

Ethan T. Jones and Sonja M. Bertrand, both of Spokane.

Jordan R. Reese and Jenna B. Wolfer, both of Spokane.

Marc L. Mason and Elizabeth A. Byers, both of Spokane Valley.

John A. Kane and Katey A. Wellsandt, both of Deer Park.

Benjamin E. Armstrong and Kiona L. Zbylski, both of Spokane.

Jacob W. Hurd and Sophia E. L. Henson, both of Spokane.

Michael R. Bennet and Epeti L. Brandau, both of Spokane.

Corey R. Bristol and Madeline M. Adams, both of Spokane.

Dannie P. Bowling and Jody L. Eckel, both of Spokane.

Michael A. French and Traci D. Doud, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Saxum Stone LLC v. Blue Wave Construction Inc., et al., complaint for breach of contract.

Marie Pagenstecher v. Darell L. Miller, restitution of premises.

Williams Family Revocable Living Trust v. Katie M. Whitaker, restitution of premises.

Daniel J. Burger v. Trevor C. Malkoski, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Joel Ewing v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company, property damages.

Diane Hansen v. Diamond Parking, Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lapointe, Johanne and Wade, Michael W., Jr.

Carman, Kristina M. and Robert L.

Golubenko, Vitaliy P. and Burlakov, Dasha

Wiley, Tara M. and Matthew T.

Gillespie, Karla M. and Michael J.

August, Aaron R. and Finn L.

Lehinger, Ryan D. and Walters, Ricky D.

Lavelle, Zachary D. and Breeawna J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Marquis L. Woods, 31; 40 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Kelvin W. Veazie, 60; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Perceleono R. Lopez, 41; $5,884.84 restitution, seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and third-degree theft.

Shane S. Goldsby, 26; restitution to be determined, 298 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Jeremy K. Anderson, 30; 43 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Rashad E. L. Clarke, 30; 38 months in prison, 22 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree voyeurism.

Marquis L. Woods, 31; 16 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Danielle R. Elwell, 20; restitution to be determined, 27 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Joel T. Kuespert, 40; 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree trafficking in stolen property and third-degree assault.

Antoine L. Bailey, 28; $500 restitution, four months in jail with credit given for 40 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Kevin C. Kelley, 46; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and first-degree criminal trespass.

George R. Johnson, 31; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as sex/kidnap offender.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Craig A. Bables, Cheney; debts of $281,879.

Armando S. Cantu, Moses Lake; debts of $40,068.

Sharlene M. Henning, Spokane; debts of $102,506.

Pamela J. Cochran, Moses Lake; debts of $120,562.

Nancy J. Randall, Deer Park; debts of $158,800.

Vivian C. and Mark E. Bartram, Moses Lake; debts of $115,072.

Mekayla G. Hay, Spokane; debts of $28,078.

Michele L. Masterman, Spokane Valley; debts of $27,573.

Richard W. Castleman, Spokane; debts of $83,104.

Jimmy K. and Phyllis E. Arbogast, Rockford; debts of $63,928.

Angela R. Frederick, Spokane; debts of $28,559.

Gregory E. I. Norris, Spokane; debts of $46,833.

Brianna C. Hill, Spokane; debts of $66,972.

Mark D. Critelli, Spokane; debts of $47,211.

Edward F., II and Tandi L. Laux, Clayton; debts of $93,678.

Aartje J. Kamperdijk, Spokane; debts of $84,937.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Aaron K. Rogers, 42; 73 days in jail, harassment and no contact order violation.

Seldon D. Schmoyer, 27; 16 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Robert A. Sherwood, 45; 30 days in jail, theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Joseph M. Tatro Jr., 24; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Andrea D. Swiader, 30; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Christina M. Petit, 45; $750 fine, eight hours community service, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Tyler J. Cruz, 37; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Davion A. Davis, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, reckless driving.

Donald R. Hamilton Jr., 57; $2,235.85 restitution, 38 days in jail with credit given for 38 days served, 12 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Erin M. Keller, 39; $990.50 fine, 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 36 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Crystal B. Werner, 36; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months probation, attempted second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Kenneth K. Johnson, 57; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Robert J. Thomas, 31; $15 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, no contact/protection order violation.

Vinis E. Earle, 41; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Leona M. Hardin, 25; restitution to be determined, six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 18 months probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.