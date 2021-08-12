Things to do in Spokane Aug. 13-20 – Good Guys Car Show, Speelya Tournament, Victory Hoops and Dustin Nickerson

Things to do

U of I Free Summer Movies – Friday: “In the Heights,” PG-13; Aug. 20: “Knives Out,” PG-13; Aug. 21: “Wonder Woman 1984,” PG-13; Aug. 26: “A Quiet Place Part II,” PG-13. Movies begin at approximately 9 p.m. Free popcorn while supplies last. Friday, June 18-Aug. 26, University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6111.

“For the Love of Country” – Directed by Lee Duke. Dinner is available with each show. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Visit northwoodsperformingarts.com for details. Friday and Saturday. Circle Moon Theater, 3642 N. SR 211, Newport. $25 dinner and show; $12 adult, show only; $10 children and seniors, show only. (208) 448-1294.

Food Truck Friday – Featuring food trucks every Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. through August. 221 N. Wall St.

Good Guys Northwest Nationals Car Show – Featuring more than 1,500 hot rods, custom, classic, muscle cars and trucks, burnout competition, indoor car show, swap meet, arts and craft gallery, kid zone with activities for children and more. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Visit good-guys.com/gnwn-spectator for more information. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $15-$22 general admission Friday and Saturday; $10-$17 general admission Sunday.

Bobcat Goldthwait – The writer, director, actor and voice actor, whose credits include “Scrooged,” “Police Academy,” “Jimmy Kimmel,” “Chappelle’s Show” and “Community,” has returned to standup. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$28. (509) 318-9998.

Sauced Up Cooking Class – Learn about the five mother sauces of French cuisine, including the vocabulary and details of each style. Each sauce will be paired with a dish. One glass of wine is included. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $75. (509) 822-7087.

Speelya Tournament – A two-day Speelya tournament. Cost includes tee prize, dinner, two rounds of golf, use of a golf cart and the practice facility. Saturday and Sunday. Circling Raven Golf Course, 37914 South Nukwalqw, Worley. $300. (800) 523-2464.

“Avengers: Endgame” – With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore balance to the universe. Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Rated PG-13. 181 minutes. Movie begins at dusk. Aug. 14. Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake. Free.

Victory Hoops – 3-on-3 basketball tournament for ages 10 to adults. Featuring cash prizes, food trucks, face painting, bouncy castles and more. Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Victory Faith Church, 2024 N. Argonne Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 638-2236.

Brunch Board Social – A brunch twist on a charcuterie board. Make a bagel board, potato and bacon board, Shakshuka board and a sweets and treats board. Saturday, 11 a.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $65. (509) 822-7087.

Wine Class: Wines of America – California, Oregon and Washington will be highlighted. Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Zoom Event: J.T. Greathouse – Discussion of “The Hand of the Sun King,” with author J.T. Greathouse in conversation with Ben Cartwright. Register at auntiesbooks.com. Saturday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Wine Class: Wines of Exuberance – Some bubbles will be featured as well as reds. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults ages 18 to 35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810 and visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Dustin Nickerson – Comedian and Seattle native Dustin Nickerson’s credits include “Hart of the City,” “Laughs,” “Rooftop Comedy” and “The Darren Streblow Show.” Nickerson is also the host of the podcast “Don’t Make Me Come Back There.” Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20. (509) 318-9998.

National Lentil Festival – Monday through Aug. 21. Featuring free live music, pickleball, softball, 3-on-3 hoops, 5K fun run, mini-golf tournament, cooking demos, restaurant specials, lentil dishes and more. Visit lentilfest.com for prices and more information. Reaney Park, 690 N.E. Reaney Way, Pullman.

Music on Mondays Concert Series: Pam Vankirk – Featuring original songs and covers by Pam Vankirk. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and snacks. Monday, 6-7:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Charcuterie Class – Learn how to prepare the perfect charcuterie board. Appetizers and a wine flight are included. Monday, 6 p.m. 74 Main Public House, 74 Main St., Priest River. $45. (603) 526-4201.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Safe Sleep 101” – Learn how to keep infants safe during sleep. Review the American Academy of Pediatric Safe Infant Sleep recommendations and get answers to sleep safety questions. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Monday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Riverfront Eats Food Truck Series – Featuring rotating food trucks every Tuesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. through Aug. 24. Riverfront Park, Orange Howard St. Bridge, 507 N. Howard St. (509) 625-6601.

Riverfront Moves: Pilates at the Clock Tower – Pilates is a whole-body workout that focuses on core integration, shoulder stability, lower body strength and power and joint mobility. Hosted by Providence Health Care and Riverfront Spokane. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane/calendar for details and possible cancelation updates in the case of poor air quality. Tuesday, 10-11 a.m. Riverfront Park, Clock Tower Meadow, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Effective Communication Strategies” – Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Visit alz.org/alzwa/helping_you/education to register. Tuesday, 1-2:30 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Car Seat Safety 101” – Learn how to choose the correct car seat, the safest place to install your car seat, when to graduate to the next size seat and more. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Cooking Class: Ceviche With Chef Colomba – Prepare for late summer cooking by exploring the world of this Latin American favorite as participants learn about choosing the best seafood and pairing it with fresh fruits, vegetables and chiles. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Child Safety 101” – Taught by Clair Bennett, American Heart Association certified CPR/First Aide instructor and certified childbirth instructor. Learn how to properly give CPR per American Heart Association guidelines, help a choking infant or young child, react to severe allergic reactions and how to use an epi-pen and treat seizures, bleeding, eye injuries and more. The last 35 minutes of class are optional and focus on newborn care, including feeding, soothing a fussy baby, swaddling and early baby care. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Wednesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Summer Night Yoga Series – Hosted by the Union. An hourlong Vinyasa flow. Bring a mat and water. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Spokane Tribal Gathering Place, 347 N. Post St., behind City Hall. Free.

Trevor Wallace – Comedian and actor Trevor Wallace is based in Los Angeles and an original cast member of the YouTube channel All Def Digital. He has also been featured on Comedy Central, Buzzfeed, Unilad, Funny or Die, Super Deluxe, Fusion TV, IFC, Worldstar Hip Hop, 9GAG, Reddit and MTV2. Thursday, 7 p.m.; Aug. 20 and 21, 7 and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$35. (509) 318-9998.

Riverfront Moves: Yoga in the Garden – Hosted by Beyoutiful Hot Yoga. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane/calendar for details. Thursday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Riverfront Park, Sisters Cities Garden, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Artists in the Garden – Regional artisans share their handmade work and wares. Featuring fiber arts, cutting boards, micro greens, cards, hand-turned wooden bowls and more. Coffee, tea and other refreshments available. Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. (509) 447-9277.

SCORE Workshop: Create a Brand for Your Business – Learn how to focus the values, mission and vision of your business, build a brand and establish a business identity. Register at scld.org. Thursday, Noon-1 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Thursday Night Live – Featuring live music by the Jason Perry Band (funk/rock/soul). Admission rates will be half price. Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. $6. (509) 456-3931.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Car Seat Safety 101” – Learn how to choose the correct car seat, the safest place to install your car seat, when to graduate to the next size seat and more. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” – An ancient prophecy seems to be coming true when a mysterious presence begins stalking the corridors of a school of magic and leaving its victims paralyzed. Directed by Chris Columbus. Rated PG. 161 minutes. Movie begins at dusk. Friday, Aug. 20, Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake. Free.

North Idaho State Fair – Aug. 20-29. A 10-day family event featuring carnival rides and attractions, fair food, vendor shopping, rodeos, a concert series including performances by Nelly, Chris Johnson and more. To purchase tickets or view a detailed schedule, visit nisfair.fun. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. $6-$150. (208) 765-4969.

“The Vegetable Garden Pest Handbook” – Master Gardener Susan Mulvihill discusses her book “The Vegetable Garden Pest Handbook.” Hosted on Zoom. Register at thefriendsofmanito.org. Aug. 20, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Presented by the Friends of Manito. Free.

Bemiss’ Music Under the Oaks – Family-friendly music by Jerry at Tricks. Aug. 20, 6-8 p.m. Hays Park, 1812 E. Providence Ave. Free.

Shakespeare in the Park – Spokane Shakespeare Society presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Check my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane for exact location. Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Mike Coletta – Seattle-based comedian Mike Coletta is originally from Alaska. He started comedy performing improv in Pullman and directing the Nuthouse Improv Comedy Troupe. Coletta has performed at the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Emerald City Comicon, Treefort Fest and Bumbershoot. He’s also co-host of the HugLife Podcast. Doors at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. Aug. 20, 8-10 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $12. (208) 930-1514.