Summer league roundup: five former Zags and Cougs took to the court Saturday

From staff reports

Joel Ayayi scored seven points with six rebounds and two assists for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Detroit Pistons in his fourth NBA summer league game since signing as an undrafted free agent. The Pistons won the game 103-86.

Another former Bulldog Filip Petrusev had his third start for the Philadelphia 76ers in a 100-80 loss to the Boston Celtics. Petrusev scored two points with one rebound and three blocks, while shooting 14% from the field. Petrusev is averaging five points with 3.7 rebounds.

Ryan Woolridge scored zero points with four rebounds in 13 bench minutes for the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 95-61 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

C.J. Elleby, a former Washington State standout, scored six points with four rebounds for the Portland Trail Blazers in a 79-70 loss to the Pheonix Suns. Elleby is averaging 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Former Cougar Robert Franks scored four points with four rebounds for the Dallas Mavericks in a 89-85 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets. Franks is averaging nine points and 4.3 rebounds.