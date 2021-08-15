Business beat

Engineering

ALLWEST has hired Scott Fraser as an engineering services manager. Fraser graduated from the University of Idaho with a bachelor’s of science degree in civil engineering. He most recently worked for McCanna Engineering, designing commercial sites and residential subdivisions. Fraser also has six years of previous experience at ALLWEST, having served as a staff engineer and materials testing manager.

Civil engineer Scott Rivas has joined SCJ Alliance as a senior project manager. Scott has worked in the industry for more than 25 years. Rivas earned a bachelor’s of science degree in engineering from Walla Walla University and an MBA from Eastern Washington University. His portfolio includes work for or on the Iron Bridge Corporate Campus, Spokane Convention Center Completion Project, Mead School District, Fairchild Air Force Base and the Dan O’Brien Track and Field Complex at the University of Idaho. Rivas current projects include a new building at 49 Degrees North, a 7-Eleven in Spokane Valley and Dollar General stores across Washington.

Marketing

Seven2, a Spokane-based digital agency, has promoted Sarah Clifford and Amy Nichols to the role of president. Clifford will oversee accounts, client relations and new business. Nichols will oversee operations and human resources. Clifford has experience in media, broadcast television, marketing and advertising. She has worked eight years at Seven2 as a producer and the director of client engagement and has worked on projects for clients such as ViacomCBS, Nextdoor, Cartoon Network, AMC Networks, 1-800 Contacts, Amazon, Disney, Comcast, TikTok and CNN. Nichols has extensive experience managing teams working on ad campaigns, brand identity, website design and development, as well as television. In her two years at Seven2 and in previous work, she has handled projects for clients such as AT&T, Amazon Web Services, Netflix, Albertsons, McDonald’s, Henry Weinhard’s, Avista, Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital and Yoke’s Fresh Markets. Nichols also manages Seven2’s talent resourcing and coordinating.