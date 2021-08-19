Things to do in Spokane Aug. 29-27 – ‘Knives Out,’ North Idaho State Fair, Shakespeare in the Park and Mike Coletta

U of I Free Summer Movies – Friday: “Knives Out,” PG-13; Saturday: “Wonder Woman 1984,” PG-13; Thursday: “A Quiet Place Part II,” PG-13. Movies begin at approximately 9 p.m. Free popcorn while supplies last. University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6111.

Trevor Wallace – Standup comedian and actor based in Los Angeles. Wallace is an original cast member of the popular YouTube channel “All Def Digital.” He has also been featured on Comedy Central, Buzzfeed, Unilad, Funny or Die, Super Deluxe, Fusion TV, IFC, Worldstar Hip Hop, 9GAG, Reddit and MTV2. Friday and Saturday, 7 and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$35. (509) 318-9998.

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” – An ancient prophecy seems to be coming true when a mysterious presence begins stalking the corridors of a school of magic and leaving its victims paralyzed. Directed by Chris Columbus. Rated PG. 161 minutes. Movie begins at dusk. Friday. Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake. Free.

Food Truck Friday – Featuring food trucks every Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. through August. 221 N. Wall St.

North Idaho State Fair – Friday through Aug. 29. A 10-day family event featuring carnival rides and attractions, fair food, vendor shopping, rodeos, a concert series including performances by Nelly, Chris Johnson and more. To purchase tickets and view a detailed schedule, visit nisfair.fun. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. $6-$150. (208) 765-4969.

“The Vegetable Garden Pest Handbook” – Master Gardener Susan Mulvihill discusses her book “The Vegetable Garden Pest Handbook.” Hosted on Zoom. Register at thefriendsofmanito.org. Friday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Presented by the Friends of Manito. Free.

Cooking Class: Provence Deuxième Partie With Chef Patricia – Make a tatin de tomates, a ginger, thyme and tomatoes savory tart; grilled lamb chops with herbes de Provence and a garlic cream sauce accompanied by La Bohemienne, a tomato and eggplant based stew; and for desssert, fraises rôties, sauteed strawberries with sage and deglazed with red wine served with cottage cheese. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Bemiss’ Music Under the Oaks – Family-friendly music by Jerry at Tricks. Friday, 6-8 p.m. Hays Park, 1812 E. Providence Ave. Free.

Shakespeare in the Park – Spokane Shakespeare Society presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Check my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane for exact location. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Mike Coletta – Seattle-based comedian originally from Alaska. He started comedy performing improv in Pullman, directing the Nuthouse Improv Comedy Troupe. Coletta has performed at the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Emerald City Comicon, Treefort Festt and Bumbershoot. He’s also the co-host of the HugLife Podcast. Doors at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. Friday, 8-10 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $12. (208) 930-1514.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” – In a realm known as Kumandra, a reimagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. Directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. Rated PG. 107 minutes. Movie begins at dusk. Saturday. Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake. Free.

The Farm Chicks Vintage and Handmade Fair – Featuring hundreds of vendors selling vintage and handmade goods. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $10 weekend; free children ages 12 and younger. (509) 954-1692.

Unity in the Community – The region’s largest multicultural event. Family-friendly, free school supplies and bike helmets for children in kindergarten through eighth grade (children must be present; while supplies last). Cultural Village, entertainment, career/education fair, youth area, health fair, senior resources and general vendors. For details and volunteer registration, visit nwunity.org. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Wine Class: Wines to Celebrate With – Taste wines for special occasions, sparkling and otherwise. Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Summer of ’99 – Drag show. Saturday, 7-9 p.m. Baby Bar, 827 W. First Ave. $10. (509) 847-1234.

Yoga and Mimosas – An hourlong Vinyasa flow, followed by your mimosa of choice. Hosted by the Union. Sunday, 10 a.m. Brick West Brewery, 1318 W. First Ave. $20. (509) 279-2982.

Wine Class: Scintillating Wines – A sampling of forward and friendly wines. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss Scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults ages of 18-35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810, and visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Moonlight Rendezvous Gala – Benefitting Inland Northwest Opera. Enjoy a three-course menu, live and silent auctions and arias from the opera repertoire. Sunday, 6 p.m. Hayden Lake Country Club, 2362 E. Bozanta Drive, Hayden. $110.

Shakespeare in the Park – Spokane Shakespeare Society presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Check my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane for exact location. Sunday, 2 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Jamie Kennedy – Comedian known for his roles in “Scream,” “The Cleveland Show,” “Ghost Whisperer” and more. Kennedy is currently the host is of the CW show “Oh Sit” and will soon release his new book “Wannabe” and a new record “Blowin’ Up.” Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$28. (509) 318-9998.

Circling Raven Championship – Sponsorship, PRO AM and volunteer opportunities available. Visit cdacasino.com/golf/circlingravenchampionship for more information. Monday through Aug. 29. Circling Raven Golf Course, 37914 South Nukwalqw, Worley. $12 single day; $20 two day; $28 three day. (800) 523-2464.

Cooking Class: Comfort Foods Gone Paleo With Chef Michelle – Make healthy “breaded” chicken, baked zucchini spears and bacon-wrapped dates dipped in dairy-free chocolate. Monday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Music on Mondays Concert Series: Matt Renner Band – Featuring old-time county, bluegrass and Americana music by the Matt Renner Band. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and snacks. Monday, 6-7:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Riverfront Eats Food Truck Series – Featuring rotating food trucks. Tuesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Riverfront Park, Orange Howard St. Bridge, 507 N. Howard St. (509) 625-6601.

Riverfront Moves: Pilates at the Clock Tower – Pilates is a whole-body workout that focuses on core integration, shoulder stability, lower body strength and power and joint mobility. Hosted by Providence Health Care and Riverfront Spokane. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane/calendar for details and possible cancellation updates in the case of poor air quality. Tuesday, 10-11 a.m. Riverfront Park, Clock Tower Meadow, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

CDAIDE End-of-Summer Scavenger Hunt – Teams of 2-6 people race to various locations to compete for a grand prize and raise funds to support hospitality workers. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery, 1719 W. Riverstone Drive, Coeur d’Alene. $5 person; free children ages 8 and younger. (208) 755-0114.

Cooking Class: Ethiopia With Chef Lesa – Make Injera bread, a thin crepe-like sourdough, gluten-free bread for dipping; misir wat, a lentil stew with tomatoes and spice; and chicken jollof, a baked chicken and basmati rice dish. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Affordable Health Screenings – Screenings check for level of plaque buildup in your arteries related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; kidney and thyroid function; and more. Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Registration required. Wednesday. Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. (509) 327-1584.

Cocktail Class: It’s Cocktail Time in Cuba with Mixologist Renee – Learn how Cuba preserved American cocktail traditions during the 1920s. Make and enjoy some of Cuba’s iconic drinks using the Caribbean’s holy trinity of rum, sugar and lime. Light appetizers included. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Summer Night Yoga Series – Hosted by The Union. An hour long Vinyasa flow. Bring a mat and water. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Spokane Tribal Gathering Place, 347 N. Post St., behind City Hall. Free.

Coffee in the Garden – Join for refreshments, garden talk, demonstrations, crafts and more. Weekly through August. Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon., Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 474-1976.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Safe Sleep 101” – Learn how to keep infants safe during sleep. Review the American Academy of Pediatric Safe Infant Sleep recommendations and get answers to sleep safety questions. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Shakespeare in the Park – Spokane Shakespeare Society presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Check my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane for exact location. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Gareth Reynolds – Internationally touring comedian known for the podcast “The Dollop.” Reynolds has written for “Arrested Development,” “Flaked,” “Hoops,” “You’re the Worst,” “I’m Sorry,” “Idiotsitter.” He has also been seen on “Maron.” Thursday, 8 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$28. (509) 318-9998.

“Abominable” – Three teenagers must help a Yeti return to his family while avoiding a wealthy man and a zoologist who want him for their own needs. Directed by Jill Culton and Todd Wilderman. Rated PG. 97 minutes. Movie begins at dusk. Aug. 27. Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake. Free.

Night of the Bards – A night of five, original one-acts by Sandpoint playwrights on the main stage. Aug. 27 and 28, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29, 2 p.m. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. $15/evening; $12/matinee. (208) 263-9191.

“Little Shop of Horrors” – The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Aug. 27, 7 p.m.; Aug. 28, 2 p.m. and 2 p.m.; Aug. 29, 2 p.m. Spokane Children’s Theatre, 2727 N. Madelia Ave. $16/adult; $12/ages 12 and under; $15/senior and military. (509) 328-4886.

Collin Moulton – Comedian known for his special on Showtime and recent feature on “Last Call with Carson Daly.” Aug. 27 and 28, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$28. (509) 318-9998.

Shakespeare in the Park – Spokane Shakespeare Society presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Check my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane for exact location. Aug. 27, 6:30 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Aug. 27, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.