Man sentenced to more than 5 years in federal prison for Toppenish assault

A 38-year-old man was sentenced to 70 months in prison Tuesday for a violent assault in Toppenish, Washington, on the Yakama Indian Reservation.

Bruce Warren Sampson Jr. was convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in May following a four-day jury trial in U.S. District Court.

Sampson beat and kicked the victim in the head and chest, causing serious injuries including a traumatic brain injury and a broken eye socket, according to a news release from Joseph Harrington, acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. Initially Sampson said he didn’t know anything about the assault, but later at trial said he acted in self-defense.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office thanked the law enforcement officers who worked on the case.

“Prosecuting violent crime occurring on Indian reservations in the Eastern District of Washington is a major priority for the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Harrington said in a news release.