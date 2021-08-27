Police looking for man who set house on fire after fight with girlfriend

A man suspected of setting the Bemiss neighborhood house he shared with his girlfriend on fire Friday morning is wanted by police for arson, the Spokane Police Department said.

Spokane police officers along with the Spokane Fire Department responded to a home on the 3200 block of North Lee Street after reports that the house was on fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze in just 15 minutes, said Chief Brian Schaeffer.

“The fire was small and contained by first arriving crews,” he said.

When officers interviewed the victim, she said her boyfriend had left the house after an argument and a short time later the house was in flames, said Officer Stephen Anderson, a department spokesman.

The boyfriend fled the scene before police arrived, Anderson said. He is wanted on suspicion of first degree arson, he added.