Spokane Indians sweep doubleheader with Everett, close to within two games of first

The Everett AquaSox got a double dose of Niko Decolati on Friday night.

Spokane’s center fielder hit a home run and drove in the winning runs in both games of a High-A West doubleheader at Funko Field as the Indians swept the host AquaSox, 4-3 and 5-4.

The Indians (55-45) have won 13 of their past 14 games to pull within two games of the first-place AquaSox (57-43).

Decolati’s two-run homer gave the Indians a 3-0 lead in the second game.

Everett rallied to tie the score at 4-4 before Jack Blomgren led off the fifth with a single, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on Decolati’s two-out single to center.

Boby Johnson (4-0) got the victory with 2⅔ scoreless innings of relief and fellow right-hander Fineas Dominic Del Bonta-Smith got out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh, striking out Joseph Rosa for the final out, to earn the save.

The Indians rallied from a three-run deficit to win the opener in eight innings in a makeup of an Aug. 8 game in Spokane that was postponed because of hazardous air quality.

Hunter Stovall hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the score after Brenton Doyle got the Indians on the board with a solo shot in the fourth.

With one out in the eighth and a runner on second to start the extra inning, Stovall lined a single to right field, sending Isaac Collins to third. Decolati then drove in the winning run by grounding a single to center.

Right-hander Jake Sommers (2-1) got the victory with three scoreless innings of relief.

Decolati went 4 for 7 in the twin bill to raise his batting average to .253.