Charlisse Leger-Walker paces Washington State over San Francisco in nonconference clash

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 27 points and Washington State beat visiting San Francisco 72-58 in a nonconference women’s basketball game on Thursday.

Leger-Walker shot 5 of 10 from beyond the arc and 6 of 7 at the free-throw line for the Cougars (5-1). Bella Murakatete added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Ula Motuga added 12 points and nine boards.

Ioanna Krimili led the Dons (4-4) with 17 points. Jasmie Gayles scored 15 and Amalie Langer added 14.

San Francisco took a five-point lead after the first quarter, but the Cougars stormed back , outscoring USF 39-20 in the second and third quarters.

The victory gives WSU its sixth consecutive win over a nonconference foe at Beasley Coliseum. The Cougars have won 12 of their past 13 home games against nonconference opponents.

Washington State takes to the road on Saturday against UC Davis with a 4 p.m. tip-off.

Southern Utah 60, Eastern Washington 46: Cherita Daugherty scored 18 points and the Thunderbirds (3-4, 1-0 Big Sky) beat the Eagles (1-4, 0-1) in Cedar City, Utah.

Daugherty shot 2 for 10 from the field but made up for it at the line, hitting all 14 of her free-throw attempts. Madelyn Eaton and Aishah Anis added 11 points apiece.

Jaydia Martin led EWU with 13 points, despite going 1 for 8 from beyond the arc. Alexis Pettis added 10 points for the Eagles.

Eastern Washington hosts Multnomah on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Men

North Idaho 79, Elite Prep 68: Taden King totaled 18 points, six rebounds and three assists and the host Cardinals (3-3) beat Elite Prep (0-2) in the CdA Best Western INN Tournament.

Julius Mims finished with 16 points, seven boards and six assists for NIC. Jalen Skalskiy added 13 points and eight rebounds

.