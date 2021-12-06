Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 8, 2021
Basketball
NBA
Milwaukee at Miami 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Portland Trail Blazers pregame
6:30 p.m. (Root)
Portland at Golden State 7:05 p.m. (ESPN/Root)
Trail Blazers postgame
9:30 p.m. (Root)
College men
Maryland-Baltimore County at Georgetown 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
Marquette at Kansas State 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Towson at Ohio State
6 p.m. (ESPNU)
Weber State at Washington State
7 p.m. (Pac-12)
College women
Washington State at Gonzaga
6 p.m. (SWX)
Hockey
NHL
Dallas at Vegas 7 p.m. (TNT)
