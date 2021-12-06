The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington
Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 8, 2021

Basketball

NBA

Milwaukee at Miami 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Portland Trail Blazers pregame

6:30 p.m. (Root)

Portland at Golden State 7:05 p.m. (ESPN/Root)

Trail Blazers postgame

9:30 p.m. (Root)

College men

Maryland-Baltimore County at Georgetown 5:30 p.m. (FS1)

Marquette at Kansas State 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Towson at Ohio State

6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Weber State at Washington State

7 p.m. (Pac-12)

College women

Washington State at Gonzaga

6 p.m. (SWX)

Hockey

NHL

Dallas at Vegas 7 p.m. (TNT)

