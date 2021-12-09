Court docs: Man charged with vehicular assault was driving at nearly double legal blood alcohol limit

A man accused of vehicular assault was booked into Spokane County Jail on a $20,000 bond after a blood test showed he was driving at nearly twice the legal limit for alcohol, court documents say.

Derek T. Wickham, 22, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault Wednesday after a witness on North Park Road saw a Subaru Impreza lose control on the icy road early Tuesday and then crash into a tree, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

There were five young adults in the car, two of whom sustained serious injuries that weren’t life-threatening , according to court documents.

One of the backseat passengers, a 19-year-old woman, was treated at the hospital for a dislocated hip as a result of the crash. One of the front passengers, a 20-year-old man, sustained a fracture to a left rib.

The other passengers were medically cleared and identified Wickham as the driver of the Subaru after a night of drinking alcohol, according to court documents.

An on-scene officer obtained a warrant to test Wickham’s blood alcohol content after Wickham failed a field sobriety test.

Wickham’s blood alcohol content at 7:27 a.m. Tuesday was recorded at 0.154. The legal limit for driving after consuming alcohol in Washington state is 0.08.

Wickham’s father, Gary Wickham, spoke during Wickham’s first court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Spokane County Superior Court.

“The accident caused two of his friends to get injured, and I’m sure that means a lot to him,” Gary Wickham said.

Wickham faces two counts of vehicular assault. His arraignment was scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 21.