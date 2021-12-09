Things to do in Spokane Dec. 10-17 – Winter Glow, holiday lights show, Northwest Winterfest and Festival of Trees

Things to do

Winter Glow Spectacular – A drive-through lighting festival held at Orchard Park through Jan. 2. Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake. Free; donations accepted. (509) 755-6700.

Holiday Pie and Rolls Ordering – Handcrafted pies using fruits from Sunset Orchards in Green Bluff. Flavors include peach, peach huckleberry, apple, caramel apple, cherry, pumpkin, pecan and chocolate pecan. Laminated rolls available by the dozen in original flavor, orange cranberry and garlic parmesan. Cinnamon rolls are available in six packs for Christmas morning. Learn more at blissfulwhisk.com. Available on first-come, first-served basis through Dec. 24, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Blissful Whisk, 1612 N. Barker Road, Suite 101, Spokane Valley. (509) 242-3189.

Holiday Lights Show – Open nightly from dusk until 10 p.m. Featuring Christmas trees, a huge animated light show display of more than 90,000 Christmas lights, synchronized to holiday music, a live reindeer display Dec. 17 and 18, 5-9 p.m. and more. Available through Jan. 9. Suntree RV Park, 350 N. Idahline Road, Post Falls. Free. (208) 818-0624.

Northwest Winterfest: Spokane Valley – Walk through a display of handcrafted, holiday lanterns. Open daily, 5-9 p.m. through Jan. 2. Visit northwestwinterfest.com/tickets for more information and ticket pricing. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. (509) 995-7700.

The Festival of Trees and Winterfest – View the display of trees at the Center adjacent to the Colfax Library through Dec. 28, then cast a vote for “people’s choice” in-person or online at whitcolib.org through Dec. 20. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. (509) 397-4366.

Holiday Lights: Drive-Through Event – Drive through Manito Park and enjoy the holiday lights. Enter along 25th Avenue and turn north at Tekoa Street or Manito Boulevard Friday through Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Pedestrian walk-through days are Dec. 17-19, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. Free. (509) 625-6200.

“Traditions of Christmas” – A Christmas spectacular featuring Christmas songs, a kickline, USO military tribute and a fully staged living nativity. Friday through Dec. 22, Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $27-$35. (208) 763-0681.

Hospice of North Idaho 40th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony – Reflect on lost loved ones through words, music and a luminary walk around the Hospice of North Idaho Community Campus. Participating families receive a keepsake ornament in honor of their loved one. Space is limited and registration is required. Visit bit.ly/3d8opiZ. Friday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 772-7994.

Cooking Class: Noël En France With Chef Patricia – Cook a Christmas French menu with traditional ingredients. For appetizers, two salmons flavored with lemon thyme and cilantro and pan seared scallops in a saffron cream. For the main course, a pork filet mignon à l’orange with an orange and Porto sauce accompanied by a celery and apple purée. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Santa Breakfast and Photos – A pancake breakfast with eggs, sausage, juice, hot chocolate, applesauce and coffee served by Santa and his elves. Featuring live Christmas music on steel drums by Taylor Belote, professional photos, children’s activities and gifts. Masks required except when eating. Breakfast: $4 children ages 5-12; $8 ages 13 and older; free children ages 4 and younger. Photos: $10. Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Southside Senior and Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave. (509) 535-0803.

Free Photos With Santa – Enjoy free photos with Santa, cocoa, cookies and an opportunity to write letters to Santa. Dogs also welcome. Saturday, Noon-2 p.m. Five Star Real Estate Network, 12121 E. Broadway Ave. Building #2, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 323-5555.

Talk on Science and Salvador Dali – Andrés Aragoneses, Ph.D. of Eastern Washington University, presents the science in paintings by Salvador Dali. Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. Golden Handle Project, 111 S. Cedar St. Free. (509) 868-0264.

Safari – Live improve performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Wine Class: Santa Prefers Wine – Featuring sparkling wines and celebratory reds. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss Scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults ages 18-35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810, and visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

“Last Podcast on the Left” – Hosts Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski cover dark subjects spanning Jeffrey Dahmer, werewolves, Jonestown, iconic hauntings, the history of war crimes and more. Be it cults, killers or cryptid encounters, “Last Podcast on the Left” laughs into the abyss that is the dark side of humanity. Sunday, 8 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $35. (509) 227-7638.

Virtual Bladder Pain Information Group – Hosted by Dr. Sarah Hammil and Dr. Linda Partoll of Spokane Urogynecology. Get information about treatment options and coping mechanisms for women with chronic bladder pain. RSVP is required. Call (509) 252-4200 or email spokaneurogyn@spokanesurgery.com to register and receive a Zoom link. Open to the public. Monday, 5:30 p.m. Free.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Safe Sleep 101” – Learn how to keep infants safe during sleep. Review the American Academy of Pediatric Safe Infant Sleep recommendations and get answers to sleep safety questions. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Monday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

Open House at the Hive – Tour the building during open hours, take a tour and watch the artists work. Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave. Free. (509) 444-5300.

Cooking Class: Holiday Sous Vide 101 With Chef Jonathon – Learn to make a zesty cranberry shrub, creme brûlée and bite-sized surf and turf using the sous vide method. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Christmas Movies Trivia Night – Five challenging rounds on your favorite holiday flicks. Tuesday, 7 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. Free. (509) 318-9998.

Cooking Class: Tamales With Chef Colomba – Learn how to make a moist, cloud-like tamale in the following varieties: fresh corn tamale stuffed with creamy roasted poblano; potato and chard; and butternut squash masa stuffed with roasted pork in red chili salsa. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

SMART Goals for Small Business – Prepare your business for the new year by setting SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound) goals and building a plan to achieve them. Register at scld.org. Thursday, Noon-1:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Thursday Night Live – Featuring live outdoor music in the amphitheater, public lectures, workshops, artist demonstrations, exhibit openings and receptions and guided gallery tours every third Thursday of the month. Drink tickets available for purchase. Thursday, 5-9 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Free members; $6 nonmembers. (509) 456-3931.

Zumba Holiday Dance Party – A two-hour event with choreography led by North YMCA instructors and guests. Entrance fee of warm outer clothing donations accepted to be donated to New Hope Distribution Center. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. North Spokane YMCA, 10727 N. Newport Highway. (509) 777-9622.

Campbell House Holidays – Celebrate the holidays at the historic Campbell House. Explore the home, Christmas tree and decorations and participate in family activities and a scavenger hunt. Featuring living history characters such as Hulda, the cook. RSVP by calling (509) 456-3931 or stop by the admissions desk. Take-home activity kits inspired by the Campbell sugar cookie recipe also available for purchase. $2 person plus normal admission charge. Dec. 17-19, Noon. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. (509) 456-3931.