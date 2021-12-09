Washington records
UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 9, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Brandon A. Johnson and Teresa C. Cokayne, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Fat Family LLC No. 1 v. Rebekah Struckman, et al., restitution of premises.
Greggory E. Amend, et al., v. William Frederick, restitution of premises.
JD Wolfe LLC, et al., v. Eddie Canty, restitution of premises.
JD Wolfe LLC, et al., v. Leonard Morse, restitution of premises.
Daniel Geiger v. William Richardson, restitution of premises.
Gary Nickeson, et al., v. Aleyna R. Mills, restitution of premises.
RC Schwartz & Associates Inc. v. Amber Cyr, restitution of premises.
Kathysue Chalich, et al., v. Christopher Jewhurst, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Deborah Stenzel v. Danil Dumbrava, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Michelle Morton v. Abigail Wells, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Morales, Neftari and Maria I.
Paris, Christopher L. and Saffiya P.
Legal separations granted
Howard, Donna S. and Lawrence E.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Ronald J. Johnson Jr., 59; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of harassment.
Gabriel J. Archuletta, 31; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Bryan M. Fitzsimmons, 54; $15 fine, seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence and violation of order.
William J. Woodhead, 37; restitution to be determined, 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree assault.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Margot and Nathan C. Turner, Chewelah; debts of $606,200.
Lorena M. Aker, Spokane; debts of $22,083.
Benjamin P. Champion, Spokane; debts of $43,716.
Richard L. and Sharon M. Ellis, Spokane; debts of $119,609.
Noelia L. Cisneros, Moses Lake; debts of $99,773.
Delores L. White, Moses Lake; debts of $21,603.
Leslie-Nichole M. Gies, Odessa, Wash.; debts of $289,917.
Richard J. Steber, Pullman; debts of $308,797.
Derick L. Simon, Spokane; debts of $33,858.
Destiny G. McCoy, Spokane; debts of $32,701.
Ellie K. Lawrence, Moses Lake; debts of $71,636.
Dylan S. Smith, Spokane; debts of $53,842.
Joseph G. Beckley, Spokane; debts not listed.
Rebecca A. Davis, Moses Lake; debts of $23,909.
Kristie L. Jordan, Spokane; debts not listed.
Sarah C. Davison, Spokane Valley; debts of $179,800.
Wage-earner petitions
Curtis J. Junglen, Spokane; debts of $139,378.
Edward E. Replogle, Otis Orchards; debts of $46,738.
Susan P. Morgan, Spokane; debts of $113,146.
Dennis D. and Jacqueline C. Ochs, Cheney; debts of $117,513.
James R. and Joslin J. N. Barni, Airway Heights; debts not listed.
Kyla M. Watson, Otis Orchards; debts of $360,239.
Warren L. Holloway, Airway Heights; debts of $19,800.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Toni L. Hotchkiss, 44; two days in jail, trip permit violation.
Anthony D. Hunter, 61; $990 fine, two days in jail, physical control.
