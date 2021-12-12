Northwest Avalanche Center starts forecasting
UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 12, 2021
With enough snow in the Cascade Mountains and elsewhere, the Northwest Avalanche Center started forecasting last week and on Thursday the center started issuing daily avalanche bulletins. The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center has not started forecasting, although they did post a video to their Facebook page with a general conditions update.
