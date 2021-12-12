The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Northwest Avalanche Center starts forecasting

UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 12, 2021

Kyle Breeding, left, and Marlin Thorman discuss the best route up Tiger Peak on Feb. 10, 2020. (Eli Francovich)
Kyle Breeding, left, and Marlin Thorman discuss the best route up Tiger Peak on Feb. 10, 2020. (Eli Francovich)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

With enough snow in the Cascade Mountains and elsewhere, the Northwest Avalanche Center started forecasting last week and on Thursday the center started issuing daily avalanche bulletins. The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center has not started forecasting, although they did post a video to their Facebook page with a general conditions update.

