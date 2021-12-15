From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nasri R. Herring, of Spokane Valley, and Gina N. Watkins, of Spokane.

Norman E. Dewey and Venetia M. Castillo, both of Spokane.

Trevor D. Shoff and Kylie S. R. Hendry, both of Spokane Valley.

Gabriel J. Minchow and Tamara L. Petersen, both of Spokane.

Jesse A. Tungate and Kerissa R. Brache, both of Spokane.

Patrick J. Herling and Chelsea N. Waters, both of Palm Desert, Calif.

Jacob C. Hut and Erin C. Robinson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

James P. Nichols, III v. Estate of James P. Nichols II, et al., seeking quiet title.

Sherwin Williams Company v. Larry M. Royston, et al., money claimed owed.

Ric Hall, et al., v. Jesse Mora, et al., restitution of premises.

Nixon Investments Inc. v. Stauffer & Associates PLLC, et al., complaint for declaratory relief.

Agapito Gonzalez, et al., v. SS Hotel Investment LLC, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

American Express National Bank v. Eric Rivera, money claimed owed.

Prestige Financial Services v. Tarah L. Romjue, et al., money claimed owed.

Prestige Financial Services v. Janette L. Braseth, money claimed owed.

Manor Care of Spokane WA Association v. Larry M. Hone, money claimed owed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Richard C. Doty, money claimed owed.

Hu Tong Properties LLC v. Jamee Stearns, et al., restitution of premises.

Erik Gavin v. Easton Ellis, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Phillip J. Gillette, et al., v. Christopher M. Jones, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Douglas Altermatt v. Shirley McCray, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Par Hawaii LLC v. Sapphire Fairwood LLC, complaint.

Terry Payton v. Michael A. McKay, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Pham, Thuy T. B. and Nguyen, Cuong C.

Sorger, Sabrina C. and Doctor, Roian

Loui, Matt C. M. and Michaela D.

Winter, Amelia A. and Christopher D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Christopher A. Tudor, 39; restitution to be determined, 37 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Todd A. Perez, 48; 133 days in jail with credit given for 133 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempted third-degree assault.

Judge Tony Hazel

Todd W. Oakley, 55; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Courtney D. Hall, 27; $799 restitution, eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Michael G. Hubbs, 34; $120 restitution, 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 12.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of payment instruments and forgery.

Adrian J. Brisbois, 26; restitution to be determined, 37 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Michael P. Price

Tobias T. Hamm, 18; $15,000 restitution, 84 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree robbery, criminal mischief and money laundering.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Vanessa G. Esparza, Spokane; debts of $53,832.

Phong Vue, Spokane; debts of $80,974.

Diondre L. Barron, Spokane; debts of $44,115.

Jeffrey C. Graumann, Spokane; debts of $126,273.

Jennifer Angel, Othello, Wash.; debts of $12,303.

Brenda L. Weidman, Spokane; debts of $10,617.

David L. and Elsa Hunt, Moses Lake; debts of $227,173.

Jeremy K. Munson, Spokane; debts of $34,262.

Anika J. Davis, Spokane; debts of $30,065.

Wage-earner petitions

Sami Z. and Majdolin G. Haddad, Colbert; debts of $657,981.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Mariah A. Chamberlin, 26; one day in jail, second-degree trespass premises.

Tarzan Enoj, 30; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Cullen D. Lowry, 43; one day in jail, harassment.

Falicia R. Humbird, 35; 17 days in jail, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

Amanda R. Jaggar, 35; 13 days in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Nour Khamis, 30; $355 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Michael D. Kinne, 35; 17 days in jail, theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Alexander C. Turner, 29; 40 days in jail, third-degree driving with suspended license.

Ryan C. Walker, 28; 10 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Patrick L. Page, 38; 364 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Christopher A. L. Rowe, 22; 84 days in jail, first-degree trespass building.

Nathan P. Salinas, 26; $750 fine, one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Greyson A. Sysamouth, 30; 90 days in jail, harassment, theft and two counts of first-degree trespass building.