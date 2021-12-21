Faulty Christmas lights spark house fire in Spokane Valley

A house near East Rich and East Rockwell avenues caught fire early Tuesday, and officials said malfunctioning holiday lights were at least partly to blame.

No residents or pets of the house were injured, but the home did sustain structural damage, according to a news release from the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

At 3:15 a.m. a homeowner called the fire department and reported their house was on fire. A witness told fire officials it was completely engulfed, the news release said.

Firefighters arrived on-scene within six minutes, according to the news release. The occupants of the single-story house soon evacuated with their pets, the release said.

The fire was quickly knocked down, according to the news release. A total of six engines, two ladder trucks and three command vehicles were dispatched, the fire department said.

Early investigation showed the exterior Christmas decorations were a factor in the origin of the blaze, according to the fire department.

“The fire breeched the soffit and did extend slightly into the attic and a little way into the front door, but all-in-all, another great stop and not a lot of structural damage,” said SVFD Fire Investigator Casey Parr. “The home is still secure and weather tight.”