From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Isaac R. C. Everett and Aimee K. Legat, both of Spokane.

Oscar O. Figueroa and Keziah K. Flaherty, both of Medical Lake.

Richard M. Force and Sarah E. Tuttle, both of Spokane.

Andrew D. Sanger and Celeste G. Gray, both of Spokane.

Martin R. Rosas and Evette Martinez, both of Spokane Valley.

Denver G. Knorr, of Veradale, and Victoria A. Rogozina, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Heyer, Shelly L. and Nathan

Doud, Wallace M. and Dawn M.

Shiva, Konstantin B. and Victoria V.

Elkins, Ryan L. and Kaitlyn A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Alex J. Simpson, 35; restitution to be determined, 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgeries-certificate of title.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Jessica R. Brown, 42; one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Michelle D. Fisher, 50; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated and hit/run unattended property.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Ryan L. McDowell, 35; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Anthony L. Govea, 21; $750 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kristen A. M. Mull, 31; $750 fine, two days in jail converted to 30 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jay G. Lunsford, 63; $750 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Julie R. Hanners, 57; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 36 months probation, driving while intoxicated.