UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 24, 2021
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
10:30 a.m.: Diamond Head Classic: TBD ESPN2
1 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: TBD ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: TBD ESPN2
6 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: TBD ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
9 a.m.: Atlanta at New York ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Boston at Milwaukee ABC
2 p.m.: Golden State at Phoenix ABC
5 p.m.: Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers ABC/ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Dallas at Utah ESPN/Root
Boxing, PBC Fight Night
3 p.m.: Sims vs. Martin (junior lightweights) FS1
5 p.m.: Mielnicki vs. DeLomba (welterweights) Fox 28
Football, NFL
1:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Green Bay Fox 28/NFL
5:15 p.m.: Indianapolis at Arizona NFL
Football, college
11:30 a.m.: Camellia Bowl: Georgia St. vs. Ball St. ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
1 p.m.: Cleveland at Green Bay 1080-AM
4:45 p.m.: Indianapolis at Arizona 1080-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Buffalo at New England CBS
1:05 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Kansas City CBS
5:20 p.m.: Washington at Dallas NBC
Soccer, men, Premier League
4:30 a.m.: Leeds United at Liverpool USA
7 a.m.: Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur USA
9:30 a.m.: Chelsea at Aston Villa NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Chicago at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Washington at Dallas 1080-AM
All events subject to change
