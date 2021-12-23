The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 24, 2021

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

10:30 a.m.: Diamond Head Classic: TBD ESPN2

1 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: TBD ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: TBD ESPN2

6 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: TBD ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

9 a.m.: Atlanta at New York ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Boston at Milwaukee ABC

2 p.m.: Golden State at Phoenix ABC

5 p.m.: Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers ABC/ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Dallas at Utah ESPN/Root

Boxing, PBC Fight Night

3 p.m.: Sims vs. Martin (junior lightweights) FS1

5 p.m.: Mielnicki vs. DeLomba (welterweights) Fox 28

Football, NFL

1:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Green Bay Fox 28/NFL

5:15 p.m.: Indianapolis at Arizona NFL

Football, college

11:30 a.m.: Camellia Bowl: Georgia St. vs. Ball St. ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

1 p.m.: Cleveland at Green Bay 1080-AM

4:45 p.m.: Indianapolis at Arizona 1080-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Buffalo at New England CBS

1:05 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Kansas City CBS

5:20 p.m.: Washington at Dallas NBC

Soccer, men, Premier League

4:30 a.m.: Leeds United at Liverpool USA

7 a.m.: Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur USA

9:30 a.m.: Chelsea at Aston Villa NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Chicago at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Washington at Dallas 1080-AM

All events subject to change

