Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Donald P. Crea and Hannah J. Cady, both of Spokane.

Clarissa M. Daprile and Melissa M. Brunetti, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Alex Germanovich v. Shaun Salazar, complaint.

Christopher Komareddy, et al., v. Angel Espinoza, seeking quiet title.

Pioneer Human Services v. Shane Shaffer, restitution of premises.

Peter D. Rayner, et al., v. Lonnie Clark, et al., restitution of premises.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Jazzmyn Halonen, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

First American Title Insurance Company v. Ryan P. Crowley, et al., complaint for interpleader.

IRE LLC v. Christopher Brown, et al., restitution of premises.

IRE LLC v. Robert Thomas, et al., restitution of premises.

IRE LLC v. Cole Schilling, et al., restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company Inc. v. Amanda Hetzel, restitution of premises.

Royal Business LLC v. Kathy Barttain, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company Inc. v. Jose Gasca, restitution of premises.

Ralph Carpenter, et al., v. Russell McLeod, et al., complaint.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Joseph S. Williams, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Daniel Wilondja, et al., v. David A. Berg, et al., restitution of premises.

Kelly Right International v. Amber Parson, restitution of premises.

Bank of America v. Mary E. Landgren, et al., complaint for declaratory relief.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hudson, Traci A. and Darrell B.

Coulson, Linda M. and Karl W.

Harris, Nancy L. and Donald C.

Thompson, Paula D. and Rick E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Alvaro Guajardo, 56; restitution to be determined, 385 months in prison, 36 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree murder with kidnapping.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Lizette L. Ironcloud, 39; $947.33 restitution, 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Maneshaia R. Bruton, 32; $15 fine, 56 days in jail with credit given for 56 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass-domestic violence and violation of order.

Asher A. Sorensen, 20; $397 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Kailey J. Calissendorff, 19; restitution to be determined, 87 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle-domestic violence, attempt to elude a police vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of an accident-unattended vehicle.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Vasiliy V. Ukrainets, 27; restitution to be determined, 30 days in jail with credit given for two days served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident-injured person and driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drug.

Spencer L. Dassow, also known as Spencer L. Carter, 40; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jacob M. Parman-Todd, 31; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, seven days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances, second-degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Anika J. Davis, Spokane; debts of $30,065.

Joseph M. and Jamie L. Caldwell, Spokane; debts of $33,241.

Ladennia A. Cameron, Spokane; debts of $77,922.

Dylan P. Snyder, Colville; debts of $128,840.

Christopher J. Majoros, Spokane; debts of $50,681.

Mitchell L. Long, Colbert; debts of $72,180.

Wage-earner petitions

Breanna E. M. LaMere, Cheney; debts not listed.

Roger W. Wallace, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $434,731.

Leonora B. Sanchez, Spokane; debts of $30,588.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Matthew E. Gregory, 52; 364 days in jail, first-degree driving with suspended license.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Samuel C. LaBrie, 23; 12 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Krystal M. Larson, 33; five days in jail with three days converted to DOC work crew, interfering with pedestrian traffic.

Michael N. Martin, 30; 364 days in jail, third-degree driving with suspended license and reckless driving.

Benjamin A. McClanahan, 28; 20 days in jail, second-degree trespass premises and vehicle trespass.

Chad A. Mosby, 45; two days in jail, reckless driving.

Charles A. Nikitas, 52; $991 fine, reckless driving.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Megan M. Managhan, 40; $990 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Faron J. Thatcher, 32; 12 days in jail, false statement.

Judge Donna Wilson

Marcus O. Kuritz, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief and no-contact/protection order violation.

Brandon S. Mead, 29; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Ruben Bernal, 30; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, fourth-degree assault.

John E. Cyr, 37; $15 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, no-contact/protection order violation.

David M. Lewis, 35; $15 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, two counts of no-contact/protection order violation.

Cullen D. Lowry, 43; $15 fine, 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, no-contact/protection order violation.