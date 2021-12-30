Washington records
UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 30, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Earl T. Bayles and Brittany T. Wilcox, both of Spokane.
Melvin J. Kilgore, of Palmer, Alaska, and Ida N. Humphrey, of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Chuong V. Ngo v. Lamar T. McKinzy, restitution of premises.
Mazzola Retirement LLC v. Garrick T. Bramble, restitution of premises.
California Casualty Indemnity Exchange v. Ryan W. Sandeno, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Ashley M. Muller, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
IRE LLC v. Jade Farina, restitution of premises.
Joshua Arbit v. International Van Lines Inc., et al., complaint for damages.
Phatthiya Sontowski v. Nelly Skaarland, et al., complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Ott, Gloria and Derek
Brown, Robert A. and Bernsdorf, Jennifer L.
Seat, Tracy H. and Christina E.
Alexander, Sonny S. and Donna C.
Mahoney, Natasha A. and Michael
Johnson, Rebecca L. and Burch, Dennis L.
Adala, Majd and Beck Adala, Rachael N.
Riggin, Renee E. and Randy R.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Marc J. Holzer, 30; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree assault-domestic violence.
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Brandon S. Mead, 29; $15 fine, 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.
Tyler W. Argo, 31; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Donna Wilson
Cynthia C. McKinzy, 35; $15 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months probation, no contact order violation.
Kristen M. Lewis, 36; 364 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, fourth-degree assault, two counts of no contact/protection order violation.
Carlos Cervantes, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, harassment.
Carl L. Nisbet, 33; 11 days in jail with credit given for six days served, 24 months probation, no contact/protection order violation.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Omar A. Hernandez-Sandoval, 41; 364 days in jail with credit given for 38 days served, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender
Scott A. Hicks, 57; $1, 245.50 fine, 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, driving while intoxicated.
Elisabeth H. Lorenzini, 33; $990.50 fine, 90 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served and 30 days in jail converted to 180 days electronic home monitoring, 36 months probation, two counts of driving while intoxicated.
