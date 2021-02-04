The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 42° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Area sports

Washington State volleyball earns 3-2 comeback victory over No. 18 UCLA

UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 4, 2021

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Pia Timmer had 15 kills to lead a balanced, resilient performance for No. 24 Washington State in a 15-25, 25-16, 26-28, 25-15, 15-9 victory over No. 18 UCLA in a Pac-12 Conference women’s volleyball match Thursday in Bohler Gym.

Alexcis Lusby had 14 kills, and Kalyah Williams, Magda Jehlarova and Julianna Dalton contributed with 10 apiece for the Cougars (4-1 Pac-12).

Mac May paced UCLA (3-2) with 16 kills, and Allison Jacobs added 13.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.