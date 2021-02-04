Washington State volleyball earns 3-2 comeback victory over No. 18 UCLA
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 4, 2021
PULLMAN – Pia Timmer had 15 kills to lead a balanced, resilient performance for No. 24 Washington State in a 15-25, 25-16, 26-28, 25-15, 15-9 victory over No. 18 UCLA in a Pac-12 Conference women’s volleyball match Thursday in Bohler Gym.
Alexcis Lusby had 14 kills, and Kalyah Williams, Magda Jehlarova and Julianna Dalton contributed with 10 apiece for the Cougars (4-1 Pac-12).
Mac May paced UCLA (3-2) with 16 kills, and Allison Jacobs added 13.
