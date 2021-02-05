Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Andre X. Sprenger and Diana I. Carrasco Ontiveros, both of Airway Heights.
Jesus M. Aguilar and Danielle A. Morales, both of Spokane.
Alicia M. Smith and Katherine E. Smith, both of Spokane.
Bismark F. Avornu and Basemera Musongi, both of Spokane.
Brian R. Town and Maureen A. Patrick, both of Spokane.
In the courts Superior courts
New suits
RC Schwartz & Associates Inc. v. Daniel O’Connor, et al., restitution of premises.
Horizon Credit Union v. Mitchell Reeves, money claimed owed.
Horizon Credit Union v. Julie J. McElfish, money claimed owed.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. John M. Eyrich, et al., foreclosure.
Umpqua Bank v. Robert B. Haskins, et al., money claimed owed.
Challprops 1 LLC v. Thomas H. Bayer, et al., restitution of premises.
Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Holly Finnigan, restitution of premises.
Lance Sadler v. William J. Breen, et al., complaint for judicial dissolution of LLC under RCW 25.15.274.
Paragon Plumbing Heating v. Hardline Contractors LLC, et al., complaint for breach of contract and to enforce claim against contractor’s registration bond.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Terry, Jennifer K. and James R.
Weinert, David M. and Pamela J.
Smith, Brandy D. and Lee W.
Noller, Alexander N., and Clowers, Hannah R.
Dodge, Brooke L. and Micah L.
Newman, Donna J. and Richard K.
Kryzhanivskyy, Yelena M. and Yuriy
Holman, Kyle J., and Gray, Diana
Clark, Regina D. and Randall L.
Martin, Daniel J. M. and Kendra V.
Bemis, Suzanne D. and Chad C.
Blankinship, Shannon E. and Zachary D.
McGowan, Samantha and Sean
Kasko, Angelina S. and Daniel P.
Shaw, Phoenix, and Rudd, Corey
Benton, Tremal D., and Moore, Taija-Rae S.
Legal separations granted
Bacheller, Sharon D. and Timothy P.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Julie M. McKay
Titus Ralpho, 22; $1,469.77 restitution, four months in jail with credit given for seven days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.
Jason E. Prather, 41; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering, criminal mischief, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance, first-degree criminal impersonation and third-degree theft.
Judge Tony Hazel
Titus Ralpho, 22; four months in jail with credit given for seven days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.
Anthony J. Carell, 28; restitution to be determined, 17 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Chance J. Bunting, 25; restitution to be determined, 108 days in jail with credit given for 108 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.
Joshua G. Dickson, also known as Gene J. Dickson, 33; 118 days in jail with credit given for 188 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order-foreign.
Jerry L. Boully, 40; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and money laundering.
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Thomas D. Willoughby III, 53; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Lucas E. Beall, 24; 188 days in jail with credit given for 188 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to residential burglary-domestic violence and violation of order.
Jakob D. Petitto, 27; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, unlawful possession of payment instruments and two counts of attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Judge John O. Cooney
Christian M. Tiedeman, 26; $5,004 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, 87 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Matthew Antush
Steven M. Inc, 27; $100 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.
Samuel K. M. Lissy, 19; five days in jail, second-degree trespass premises.
Judge Kristin O’Sullivan
Kenley A. Prince, 34; 90 days in jail, malicious mischief-property.
Judge Patti M. Walker
Marty J. Meineke, 27; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Garrett S. Kuntz, 25; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Joseph A. Niska, 31; $5,500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, hit and run-attended vehicle and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Cameron E. Hardt, 21; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Jason D. Heck, 36; 76 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, second-degree driving with license suspended and resisting arrest.
James R. Millegan, 35; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Stanley D. Lee Jr., $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, physical control amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Thaddeus C. Dormaier, 47; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Mitchell J. Iron Cloud, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, disorderly conduct.
Zachary C. Hagenbarth, 34; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Glenn M. Hampton, 52; $750 fine, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Brittany L. Meyers, 33; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Robert J. Anderson, 38; $700 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served and one day converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Jacob D. Montgomery, 23; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Aaron M. Johnson, 28; $750 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Haley A. Pauley, 35; $500 fine, six months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
George D. Paulino, 59; six months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Kayden K. Tate, 23; $500 fine, six days in jail converted to 40 hours community service, six months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Tyler J. Sololoski, 30; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Douglas M. Schultz, 30; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Martine C. Sarrazin, 39; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Jason Pl Thompson, 27; $250 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Donna Wilson
Harlan L. Pelletier, 47; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, no contact/protection order violation.
Alic S. Hendrickx, 27; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, 24 months probation, no contact/protection order violation.
Victor B. Sirleaf, 30; 64 days in jail with credit given for 64 days served, no contact/protection order violation.
Steven C. Hart, 57; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, no contact/protection order violation.
Dylan M. L. Odekirk, 30; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, fourth-degree assault.
Caressa M. Partridge, 27; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.
Shane M. Sims, 57; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, 12 months probation, no contact/protection order violation.
Michael A. Seaberg, 48; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Collin P. Hayett, 26; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Nikolas Wakefield I, 29; 120 days in jail with credit given for 85 days served, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.
Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema
Scott A. Carl, 41; 45 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, no contact/protection order violation.
