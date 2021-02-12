Latah Valley home destroyed by fire
A house on Oak Street in Latah Valley is a total loss after an early morning fire Friday.
The home’s only occupant made it out safely from the structure fire, which was reported about 12:45 a.m., according to Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Tom Brunke.
Firefighters remained on scene the entire morning and were expected to monitor the site through much of Friday.
The bitter temperatures, which reached below 10 degrees on Friday morning, complicated firefighters’ efforts.
“That was a battle for us – the cold temperatures and the wind, keeping everybody warm,” Brunke said. “Nothing froze up this time.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Firefighters from nearby Spokane Fire Station 5 assisted Spokane County Fire District 3 personnel on scene.
