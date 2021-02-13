Hearts bursting with creativity

Cupid has lots of help this year.

More than 300 Inland Northwest children entered this year’s Valentine’s Day coloring contest. And, boy, did the judges feel the love.

In the 0 to 4 age group, there was lots of color.

Sullivan Stroyan, 2, used a palette of neon paints, while Mia Gutierrez, 4, used crayons, butterfly stickers and just a hint of glitter to decorate her heart. Grace Blair, 4, used watercolors, glitter and heart-shaped foam stickers that spell out her name.

Sullivan lives in Chattaroy, Mia in Spokane and Grace in Mead.

In the 5-8 category, the winners included two collages and two siblings.

Anna Gimlett used pretty shades of torn construction paper, lace and googly eyes to create a darling heart face. Anna is 8 and lives in Spokane.

The Sharpe brothers both themed their hearts. Eight-year-old Kash used photocopies of paper bills – perhaps inspired by his own name – and wrote “Money cannot buy you love!!” above his collage. Six-year-old Knox wrote “Family is everything” above a picture of Grogu (aka Baby Yoda or the Child). Kash and Knox live in Spokane Valley.

In the 9 to 12 age group, Olive Utley showed her love of Spokane with beautifully drawn downtown landmarks. Olive is 12 and lives in Mead.

Eleven-year-old Molly Markham’s mask-wearing heart is timely and fun, with cheerful colors and design. And Laura Sheikh, 12, wowed judges with her embroidered heart featuring a variety of stitches. Molly and Laura live in Spokane.

The winners will receive gift certificates to Mobius Discovery Center.

Thanks to everyone who submitted a heart. All of the entries will be displayed in the lobby windows at The Spokesman-Review, 999 W. Riverside Ave., through the end of the month.