20 minutes after release from jail, Spokane man carjacks teen, police say

After a woman was carjacked in Browne’s Addition Saturday night, police spent hours looking for a suspect only to discover he was a man released from jail less than a half-hour earlier.

Spokane Police officers responded to reports of a carjacking in Browne’s Addition at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, according to a news release from the police department.

The 16-year-old victim told police a stranger approached her and said he had a gun before demanding her car.

Police began looking for the vehicle throughout Spokane. A patrol sergeant spotted the car just before 1 a.m. near Frances Avenue and North Nevada Street, according to the police department.

The driver, Marcus D. Goodman, 31, was detained and quickly identified as the man who robbed the young victim, according to police.

Goodman was released from Spokane County Jail on an unrelated felony charge at 10:08 p.m. just 20 minutes before the carjacking took place. Goodman has prior felony convictions.

He was arrested and booked back into the Spokane County Jail on the felony charge of second degree robbery.