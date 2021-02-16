The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

A&E >  TV

‘Game of Thrones’ stars Harington, Leslie welcome baby boy

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 16, 2021

Rose Leslie, left, and Kit Harington arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The "Game of Thrones" stars have welcomed a baby boy, their first child together. Harington's publicist Marianna Shafran confirmed the birth Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (Jordan Strauss)
Rose Leslie, left, and Kit Harington arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The "Game of Thrones" stars have welcomed a baby boy, their first child together. Harington's publicist Marianna Shafran confirmed the birth Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (Jordan Strauss)
Associated Press

LONDON — The house of Harington and Leslie has an heir.

“Game of Thrones” stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have welcomed a baby boy, their first child together.

Harington’s publicist Marianna Shafran confirmed the birth Tuesday, saying Harington and Leslie are “very very happy!”

No further details were given.

It’s the first child for both the 34-year-old Scottish actor Leslie and the 34-year-old English actor Harington, who married in 2018.

They announced in September that they were expecting the child.

The New York Post’s Page Six first reported the news of the birth after publishing a photo of the couple running errands with the baby in London.

Their relationship began in 2011 on the set of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” where they played star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte, he a brother of the Night’s Watch with world-changing secrets in his past, she a part of the rebel wildlings.

