Did John Lithgow blow his ‘Harry Potter’ cover? Actor confirms he will play key role in HBO reboot

By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — It seems John Lithgow spilled the (Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor) beans about his involvement in HBO’s upcoming “Harry Potter” series.

The Oscar-nominated “Terms of Endearment” actor revealed this week that he is bound to enter the magical halls of Hogwarts and join the TV reboot in a pivotal role. Lithgow, 79, confirmed to Screen Rant in an interview published Tuesday he is set to play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore. To Lithgow, the casting “came as a total surprise.”

“I’m very excited,” he told the website. “Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to ‘Harry Potter.’ That’s why it’s been such a hard decision.”

He added: “I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

Lithgow revealed the casting on his own terms more than a week after Deadline reported the veteran actor was in final negotiations to star as the powerful wizard and professor, previously portrayed by late actors Richard Harris and Michael Gambon. The latter, who died in September 2023, took over the role after Harris died in 2002.

The “Interstellar” star seems to be the first actor to publicly share his involvement in the upcoming series. HBO, which has kept much about the “Harry Potter” reboot under wraps, did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation Tuesday. A representative for Lithgow also did not immediately respond to The Times.

Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of HBO and Warner Bros. Pictures, which produced and distributed the “Harry Potter” film franchise, announced the series in April 2023 as a “faithful adaptation” of British author J.K. Rowling’s novels. Rowling, who has faced backlash in recent years for her transphobic comments, is on board as an executive producer.

“We’re so excited to enter this rich universe and explore some incredible characters in a series format,” Casey Bloys, chairman and chief executive of HBO and Max Content, said at the time.

Rowling’s works have long proved lucrative for Warner Bros. Discovery. The original film franchise starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint and dominated box offices. The studio also produced an (eventually ill-fated) movie adaptation of Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts” series of novels and continued tapping the world of “Harry Potter” for other projects including a baking competition series. HBO celebrated the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter” in 2022 with an emotional reunion special.

Since the 2023 reveal, HBO has been tight-lipped about the production. Potterheads have for the most part relied on trade reports to learn more about the series, from its showrunners (“Succession” duo Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod) to its open casting call for a new Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

HBO is expecting the series to debut in 2026 or 2027, Deadline reported.