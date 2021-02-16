Snow continues to fall, causing school cancellations in North Idaho; Spokane plows continue full city clearing

Snow continued to fall in North Idaho and the Palouse Monday night and Tuesday morning, causing school cancellations. In Spokane, plows continued to rumble down frozen streets clearing snow from the storm the day before.

School was cancelled in Clarkston, with online only learning in Pullman, Moses Lake and Moscow, Idaho. The University of Idaho also closed its campus and canceled classes due to weather. Washington State University had not announced any closures as of 8 a.m. Tuesday; however, most of the university’s classes are held online due to the pandemic.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in affect through 7 p.m. Tuesday for much of the Palouse, including Rosalia, Colfax, Moscow and Pullman. The Coeur d’Alene and Lewiston areas were forecast to receive accumulations from 2 to 4 inches.

Between mid-day Sunday and 10 p.m. on Monday, Spokane saw 4.5 inches of snow, said Jeff Cote, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Spokane.

“We will have the occasional snow shower going on today,” Cote said Tuesday. “The occasional burst of heavier snow, but accumulation will be pretty light.”

Spokane city plow crews still are working around the clock to clear streets. A full city plow takes approximately three days, according to the city’s website. The high temperature Tuesday was expected to be 30 degrees with an overnight low of 23 degrees.

“As we move into the next couple days, it will be largely dry and a chance of fog,” Cote said. “The chances for significant snowmelt are pretty limited.”

Another inch or two of snow is possible Thursday night into Friday, Cote said.

The Coeur d’Alene area could get a bit more snow from the Thursday system, Cote said.