Washington records
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 18, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
William D. Cash, of Spokane Valley and Charlotte M. Hoefert, of Post Falls.
David A. Dantuma, of Big Rapids, Mich., and Laura D. Lindell, of Post Falls.
Austin M. Jones, of Maple Valley, Wash., and Lacey M. Edwards, of Auburn, Wash.
Ruvim E. Davydenko and Siklitikia Piatkov, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Kalani Gant, restitution of premises.
US Bank National Association v. Felicia R. Heater, money claimed owed.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Ramelow, Robert L. and Hanson, Corinne E.
Atnip, Amber R. and Gabrielle L.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Harold Clarke III
Jeffry L. Boughter, 34; 12 months and one day in prison with credit given for 100 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Clifford T. Morton, 35; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of solicitation to commit possession of a controlled substance.
Alfred H. Jordan Jr., 45; $15 fine, 31 days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to violation of order-foreign.
Jayden P. Campbell, 19; 33 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Jacob L. Zeilstra, 27; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree attempted identity theft and attempted forgery.
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Felipe D. Rodriguez, 59; 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary Logan
James L. Barone, 32; nine days in jail, obstructing officer and false statement.
Judge Matthew Antush
Leonard G. Montgomery, 39; 20 days in jail, failure to transfer title within 45 days and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Judge Kristin O’Sullivan
Marco A. Rocha, 33; 364 days in jail, two counts of no-contact order violation.
