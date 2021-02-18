From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

William D. Cash, of Spokane Valley and Charlotte M. Hoefert, of Post Falls.

David A. Dantuma, of Big Rapids, Mich., and Laura D. Lindell, of Post Falls.

Austin M. Jones, of Maple Valley, Wash., and Lacey M. Edwards, of Auburn, Wash.

Ruvim E. Davydenko and Siklitikia Piatkov, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Kalani Gant, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Felicia R. Heater, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ramelow, Robert L. and Hanson, Corinne E.

Atnip, Amber R. and Gabrielle L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold Clarke III

Jeffry L. Boughter, 34; 12 months and one day in prison with credit given for 100 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Clifford T. Morton, 35; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of solicitation to commit possession of a controlled substance.

Alfred H. Jordan Jr., 45; $15 fine, 31 days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to violation of order-foreign.

Jayden P. Campbell, 19; 33 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Jacob L. Zeilstra, 27; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree attempted identity theft and attempted forgery.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Felipe D. Rodriguez, 59; 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Judge Mary Logan

James L. Barone, 32; nine days in jail, obstructing officer and false statement.

Judge Matthew Antush

Leonard G. Montgomery, 39; 20 days in jail, failure to transfer title within 45 days and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Marco A. Rocha, 33; 364 days in jail, two counts of no-contact order violation.