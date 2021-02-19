Washington records
UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 19, 2021
Spokane County
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Carol Chandler, et al., restitution of premises.
Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Teren J. McMillan, restitution of premises.
CR – 9 LLC v. William Hubbard, restitution of premises.
Richard Debowes, et al., v. Lakeside Construction LLC et al., complaint.
Mark Hufnagel v. Sergey V. Kostenyuk, et al., restitution of premises.
Jean A. Barber, et al., v. Spokane Housing Authority, complaint for: disability discrimination and wrongful discharge; failure to accommodate; retaliation; loss of consortium; and tax consequences.
Jeremy Gillespie v. Computer Solutions of Spokane Inc., et al., complaint for damages.
Don Taggart, et al., v. Liberty Mutual Group, complaint for declaratory relief and damages.
Craig Bergmann, et al., v. Orkin LLC, et al., complaint for damages.
Selinda Hooker, v. Shelby Longacre, et al., complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Clark, Steven R. and Kelly R.
Sekut, Louis K. and Loice M.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Julie M. McKay
Jesse J. Judge, 22; 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of attempt to elude a police vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Damen J. Banning, also known as Joshua Segar and Damien J. Banning, 43; $38.60 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to two counts of money laundering.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Orlando Jaramillo, 30; restitution to be determined, 24 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to money laundering, third-degree assault and first-degree theft.
Angelo Jaramillo, 31; 30 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, first-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.
Judge Tony Hazel
Jayden P. Campbell, 19; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Paul D. Chavez, 32; 33 months in prison with credit given for 164 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary Logan
Renee L. Cluck, 42; eight days in jail, obstructing officer.
Jacob W. Conner, 30; 114 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and theft.
Matthew W. V. Nowak, 37; 20 days in jail, theft.
