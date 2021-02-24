Prep notebook: Idaho all-star basketball teams announced; girls all-league teams released

Several North Idaho boys and girls seniors were named to the annual state high school all-star game, to be held this season at Post Falls High School on March 20.

The boys region team will be coached by Mike McLean of Post Falls.

The girls coach is Mike Miller of Timberlake.

Named to the boys region team were Caden McLean (Post Falls), George Forsmann (Lewiston), Kenyon Spotted Horse (Lakeside), Noah Haaland (Lakeland), Benny Kitchel (Moscow) and Eli Gibson (St. Maries).

Alternates included Post Falls’ Cole Rutherford and Alex Horning, Lake City’s Jack Kiesbuy and Lakeside’s Darren “Day Day” Higgins.

Region girls team include Lake City’s Brooklyn Rewers, Timberlake’s Taryn Soumas and Brooke Jessen; and Dylan Lovett of Post Falls. Alternates include Katy Ryan (Lakeland), Tori Younker (Coeur d’Alene) and Kaylee Banks (Sandpoint).

Girls all-league teams

Inland Empire 5A: Coeur d’Alene junior Skylar Burke was named player of the year and Vikings coach Nicole Symons coach of the year. First team: CdA’s Jaden Chavez (senior) and Madi Symons (sophomore), Post Falls’ Dylan Lovett (sr.) and Trinidie Nichols (junior) and Lake City’s Brooklyn Rewers (sr.) and Kendall Pickford (jr.).

Inland Empire 4A: Senior Kaylee Banks of Sandpoint and senior Katy Ryan of Lakeland shared player of the year honors. Sandpoint’s Will Love was named coach of the year and the Bulldogs’ Karlie Banks (soph.) won newcomer of the year. Also honored: Moscow’s Angela Lassen (jr.) and Peyton Watson (jr.), Sandpoint’s Hattie Larson (sr.); Lakeland’s Addie Keifer (jr.) and Abigail Neff (sr.).

Intermountain 3A: Timberlake seniors Brooke Jessen and Taryn Soumas were named co-MVPs after leading the Tigers to the 3A State title last week. They were joined on the all-league by senior teammates Olivia Hammond and Blayre Jeffs; Bonners Ferry’s Holly Ansley (sr.), Asha Abubakari (freshman), Avery Bayer (fr.) and Sierra Hill (sr.); and Kellogg’s Hailey Cheney (jr.) and Grace Nearing (jr.).

Central Idaho 2A: Senior guards Sami Badgett and Jenna Holder from St. Maries received all-league honors.

North Star 1AD2: MVP: Talowa Fallingwater (sr.) Mullan. First team: Mullan’s Jazzmyn Nelson (fr.) and Emily Dykes (sr.); Clark Fork’s Katelyn Matteson (jr.), Paige Valliere (so.) and Emily Myers (soph.).

Girls wrestling

CdA sophomore Alyssa Randles pinned Camilla Tew of West Side in 3 minutes, 6 seconds to win the 125-pound state championship on Feb. 13 at Pocatello High.

Grace Balch (fr.) of Sandpoint finished second at 159, Annika Thompson (fr.) of Lakeland was fourth at 148, Madelynn Johnson (fr.) of St. Maries was fifth at 148 and Taylor Stovern (soph.) of Kellogg placed fifth at 112.

Signing

Coeur d’Alene senior Kate Phillips recently signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at NAIA Vanguard University in Costa Mesa, California.