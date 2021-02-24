Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Derek C. Lynch and Sara L. Lynch, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Brad Kaiver, et al., v. Multicare Health System, medical malpractice.

Richard C. Baker, et al., v. Verna E. Ficere, et al., seeking quiet title.

Goodale & Barbieri Company v. Elizabeth Ballou, restitution of premises.

Associated Credit Service Inc. v. Silver Springs Construction LLC, et al., complaint.

US Bank National Association v. Dawn Tibbett, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Randy M. Reynolds, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Susan M. Riegel, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Kendra E. Lampron, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Robert W. Hemphill, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. James S. Layman, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Sharon L. Sanders, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Jackson B, Walls, III, money claimed owed.

Home Investment Capital LLC v. Michael Arthur, et al., restitution of premises.

Calvin Auckerman, et al., v. Cathy L. Green, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Roben Ertter v. Michaela Rogers, restitution of premises.

Mary E. Smith v. Spokane Transit Authority, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

West, Kathrine M. and Jason R.

Hall, Sara Y. and Breza, Brian Z.

Campbell, Brian A. and Tera L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Tony W. Jones, 52; $300 restitution, five days in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Kennyon D. Fast Horse, 24; $175 restitution, 60 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Anthony M. Jimenez, 28; $13,963.94 restitution, 33 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, four counts of second-degree theft.

Ryan M. Smith, 38; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgerys-certificate of title.

Gregory Zielke, 29; two months in jail with credit given for 37 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Jeremy T. McSpadden, 48; 12 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault-domestic violence and harassment.

Ryan M. Smith, 38; $80 restitution, 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and money laundering.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Kelly A. Caputo, 38; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Cashawn K. Chapman-Egbert, 23; $350 fine, four days in jail, 180 days electronic-home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Joseph R. Teel, 33; 16 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Richard M. Urbanski, 35 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.