Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 24, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Derek C. Lynch and Sara L. Lynch, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Brad Kaiver, et al., v. Multicare Health System, medical malpractice.
Richard C. Baker, et al., v. Verna E. Ficere, et al., seeking quiet title.
Goodale & Barbieri Company v. Elizabeth Ballou, restitution of premises.
Associated Credit Service Inc. v. Silver Springs Construction LLC, et al., complaint.
US Bank National Association v. Dawn Tibbett, money claimed owed.
Discover Bank v. Randy M. Reynolds, money claimed owed.
Discover Bank v. Susan M. Riegel, money claimed owed.
US Bank National Association v. Kendra E. Lampron, money claimed owed.
US Bank National Association v. Robert W. Hemphill, money claimed owed.
US Bank National Association v. James S. Layman, money claimed owed.
US Bank National Association v. Sharon L. Sanders, money claimed owed.
US Bank National Association v. Jackson B, Walls, III, money claimed owed.
Home Investment Capital LLC v. Michael Arthur, et al., restitution of premises.
Calvin Auckerman, et al., v. Cathy L. Green, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Roben Ertter v. Michaela Rogers, restitution of premises.
Mary E. Smith v. Spokane Transit Authority, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
West, Kathrine M. and Jason R.
Hall, Sara Y. and Breza, Brian Z.
Campbell, Brian A. and Tera L.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Julie M. McKay
Tony W. Jones, 52; $300 restitution, five days in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Kennyon D. Fast Horse, 24; $175 restitution, 60 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Anthony M. Jimenez, 28; $13,963.94 restitution, 33 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, four counts of second-degree theft.
Ryan M. Smith, 38; 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgerys-certificate of title.
Gregory Zielke, 29; two months in jail with credit given for 37 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.
Jeremy T. McSpadden, 48; 12 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault-domestic violence and harassment.
Ryan M. Smith, 38; $80 restitution, 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and money laundering.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary Logan
Kelly A. Caputo, 38; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.
Cashawn K. Chapman-Egbert, 23; $350 fine, four days in jail, 180 days electronic-home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Kristin O’Sullivan
Joseph R. Teel, 33; 16 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Richard M. Urbanski, 35 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.