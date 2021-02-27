The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 35° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police: Man hit and killed by driver in Post Falls Walmart parking lot

UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 27, 2021

This photo from Nov. 18, 2020, shows a Walmart sign in Derry, N.H.  (Associated Press)
This photo from Nov. 18, 2020, shows a Walmart sign in Derry, N.H.  (Associated Press)
By Alayna Shulman alaynas@spokesman.com(509) 459-5445

A man leaving the Post Falls Walmart was hit and killed by a driver in the store’s parking lot Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the store on Mullan Avenue around 8:40 a.m., according to an Idaho State Police news release.

They found that Jeremy S. Riggs, 49, of Post Falls was driving southbound in the parking lot and turned left in front of the store, hitting pedestrian David Mallery, 73, also of Post Falls, the release said.

Mallery died at the scene, police said.

The incident is still under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety