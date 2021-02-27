Police: Man hit and killed by driver in Post Falls Walmart parking lot

A man leaving the Post Falls Walmart was hit and killed by a driver in the store’s parking lot Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the store on Mullan Avenue around 8:40 a.m., according to an Idaho State Police news release.

They found that Jeremy S. Riggs, 49, of Post Falls was driving southbound in the parking lot and turned left in front of the store, hitting pedestrian David Mallery, 73, also of Post Falls, the release said.

Mallery died at the scene, police said.

The incident is still under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.