Police: Man hit and killed by driver in Post Falls Walmart parking lot
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 27, 2021
A man leaving the Post Falls Walmart was hit and killed by a driver in the store’s parking lot Saturday morning, police said.
Officers responded to the store on Mullan Avenue around 8:40 a.m., according to an Idaho State Police news release.
They found that Jeremy S. Riggs, 49, of Post Falls was driving southbound in the parking lot and turned left in front of the store, hitting pedestrian David Mallery, 73, also of Post Falls, the release said.
Mallery died at the scene, police said.
The incident is still under investigation.
No additional details were immediately available.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.