Spokane Audubon’s March 10 on-line meeting will feature Texas hawk watch

Staff reports

A local biologist who participated in North America’s biggest hawk watch in Texas will share his experiences at Spokane Audubon’s March 10 online meeting.

R.J. Baltierra graduated from Washington State University with a zoology degree in 2018, and that summer he volunteered for Hawk Watch International’s hawk migration count along the Texas coastal bend near Corpus Christi. Since 1997, the hawk count in that area has recorded the greatest number and diversity of hawks in the U.S. and Canada – now over 1 million from 28 species.

Baltierra, who has been birding since he was 8 years old and working bird surveys in Idaho for several years, will talk about and show photos from the Texas hawk watch.

Details on joining the March 10 Zoom meeting starting at 7 p.m. are in the chapter’s March “Pygmy Owl” newsletter at www.audubonspokane.org/.

Spokane Audubon is a 50-year-old nonprofit organization and chapter of the National Audubon Society with over 700 members who advocate for birds and their habitats and connect people to nature in the Inland Northwest.