Amber Alert issued for Yakima teenage girl believed to have been kidnapped

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old girl who they believe was kidnapped from her Yakima home Monday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The girl, Angeles Revuelta-Buenrostro, stepped outside to take the trash out around 11:20 a.m. and hasn’t returned, according to the State Patrol. Her family was home when she disappeared and grew concerned when she didn’t come back inside, said Yakima Police Captain Shawn Boyle.

She was last seen wearing jeans and blue sweatshirt.

Detectives believe she might have been kidnapped by a 36-year-old man who recently “coerced her via social media” and took her to Arizona for about a month, Boyle said. She was found and taken back to Washington in November.

The man, Daniel Ovante, also recently allegedly threatened to abduct Revuelta-Buenrostro and kill her family, the State Patrol said.

Ovante is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen driving a Black Ford F-150 with Arizona license plate BYR6257, authorities said.

WSP says they have a possible second suspect Eric Anthony Landeros, 34, who may be driving a black 2008 Lexus four-door with Arizona plate F6A4BKA.

Anyone with information about Revuelta-Buenrostro is asked to call police immediately, Boyle said.