Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 20, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Ian R. Burns and Jenny B. Gordon, both of Seattle.
Christopher J. Kapetan and Sierra M. Nichol, both of Spokane.
Dan Y. Wu and Kathryne M. Traughber, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Darlene Labella v. State Farm Insurance Company, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Holly R. Krohn v. Inland Community House Calls PS, et al., complaint for unpaid wages or wrongful discharge.
Great West Casualty Co. v. Christopher M. Davis, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
American Express National Bank v. Minghua Wang, money claimed owed.
Discover Bank v. Jeff Kehoe, money claimed owed.
Discover Bank v. Ralda Kelly, money claimed owed.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Foote, Angela M. and Brandon L. S.
Wiseman, Sarah M. and Daniel M.
Rhoads, Diane M. and John A.
Driggs, Amanda J. and Christopher P.
Anderson, Thomas W. and Hellen T. B.
Hudson, Rebecca J. and Paul F.
Tierney, Joshua J. and Christina K.
Brown, Catherine E. and William M.
Chapman, Brian C., Sr. and Gwenalyn A.
Douvia, Morgan T. and Raney, Curtis E.
Jankowski, Richard M. and Jennifer M.
Torres, Guadalupe and Alicia
Sanders, Christopher A. and Gabriel, Bridget A.
Davenport, Eileen and Smith, Scott C.
Botner, Leslie P. and Clayton A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge John O. Cooney
Matthew T. Watkins, 34; 120 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Judge Tony D. Hazel
David C. Madison, 37; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Fabian J. Gonzalez, 35; 72 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault-domestic violence, second-degree assault and violation of order.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary Logan
Leroy K. A. Berra, 54; 16 days in jail, displaying weapon.
Douglas P. Biddle, 63; one day in jail, reckless driving.
