23-year-old Potlatch man killed in UTV crash

A 23-year-old Idaho man lost control of his off-road vehicle and died early Saturday morning.

Cody Woolverton was pronounced dead at the scene around 3 a.m. Saturday, Idaho State Police said in a news release.

Woolverton, of Potlatch, was traveling westbound on Guernsey Cutoff Road approaching Hatter Creek Road south of Potlatch in a UTV off-road vehicle, according to the release.

Woolverton lost control at a corner , the release said.

The side-by-side went off the southern road edge and rolled, the release said. Woolverton was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet .

The investigation is continuing, the release said.

Friends took to Facebook to commemorate Woolverton’s life Saturday.

“You were such a great guy and a really good friend,” McKenzie McClanahan wrote. “I wish we could go back a couple years, swimming in that ‘pond’ out at your house, watching you guys doing burn outs, and all the other stupid stuff we use to do in Potlatch.”

Dylan Darby described Woolverton as “possibly the most kind person I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing.”

“You don’t meet many people in your lifetime that you can tell is such a genuine person,” Darby wrote.