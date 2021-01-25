The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: SMU at Memphis ……………………………………………………………… ESPNU

4 p.m.: Kentucky at (9) Alabama ………………………………………………… ESPN

4 p.m. (24) Oklahoma at (5) Texas …………………………………………… ESPN2

5 p.m.: Dayton at (22) Saint Louis ……………………………………. CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Butler at UConn ………………………………………………………………… FS1

6 p.m.: (12) Missouri at Auburn ………………………………………………….. ESPN2

6 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Duke ……………………………………………………….. ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Atlanta ………………………………………………… NBA

6 p.m.: New York at Utah ………………………………………………………………. ROOT

Golf, college

1:30 p.m.: Southwestern Invitational ……………………………………… Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Washington ……………………………….. NBC Sports

Skiing

8:30 p.m.: Alpine World Cup …………………………………………….. NBC Sports

Soccer

9:55 a.m.: Leeds United at Newcastle United ……………….. NBC Sports

Noon: Manchester City at West Bromwich Albion ……… NBC Sports

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob …………………………………………………………… 700-AM

6 p.m.: Kyle Smith Show …………………………………………………………… 920-AM

All events are subject to change.

