On the air
Mon., Jan. 25, 2021
On the air
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: SMU at Memphis ……………………………………………………………… ESPNU
4 p.m.: Kentucky at (9) Alabama ………………………………………………… ESPN
4 p.m. (24) Oklahoma at (5) Texas …………………………………………… ESPN2
5 p.m.: Dayton at (22) Saint Louis ……………………………………. CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Butler at UConn ………………………………………………………………… FS1
6 p.m.: (12) Missouri at Auburn ………………………………………………….. ESPN2
6 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Duke ……………………………………………………….. ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Atlanta ………………………………………………… NBA
6 p.m.: New York at Utah ………………………………………………………………. ROOT
Golf, college
1:30 p.m.: Southwestern Invitational ……………………………………… Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Washington ……………………………….. NBC Sports
Skiing
8:30 p.m.: Alpine World Cup …………………………………………….. NBC Sports
Soccer
9:55 a.m.: Leeds United at Newcastle United ……………….. NBC Sports
Noon: Manchester City at West Bromwich Albion ……… NBC Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob …………………………………………………………… 700-AM
6 p.m.: Kyle Smith Show …………………………………………………………… 920-AM
All events are subject to change.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.