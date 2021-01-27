Tyreek Hill dismisses claim that others could do what Patrick Mahomes does in Chiefs offense

By Pete Grathoff Tribune News Service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Apparently there is a school of thought outside of Kansas City that many other NFL quarterbacks could be inserted in the Chiefs’ offense and be just as successful as Patrick Mahomes.

It’s not just fans of other teams who have made this odd claim about Mahomes, who won an NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in his first two seasons as an NFL starter.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said this week Houston’s Deshaun Watson, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and maybe even the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady could dominate like Mahomes with receiver Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce catching passes.

Former Cardinals/Rams quarterback Kurt Warner, who is now an NFL Network analyst, had a simple message for Smith: “Don’t be that guy.”

Here is what Warner tweeted:

“Please please don’t be a part of the ‘Anybody could be great with those guys’ crowd… just don’t! (Mahomes) is special & yes he has great players around him, but HE makes them just as great as they make him… don’t be that guy!”

Guess who else has heard those claims? Hill.

He addressed them Wednesday morning during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Solomon Wilcots and David Diehl.

“You know, I get on Twitter each and every day like and I see people saying, ‘Oh Patrick benefits from his weapons or weapons benefit from having Pat.’ Well, I’m gonna tell you this right now: Each one of us is great at doing particular things,” Hill said.

“And coach (Andy) Reid knows that. So Pat, what makes him so great is you know, just being able to like extend plays, just going that extra mile. Let’s say the defense calls the perfect play call on defense. Well, Pat … he will find a way to score or find a way to get a first down. That is what makes him special, where other quarterbacks, they’ll take a sack, they’ll run out of bounds, or they’ll throw the ball away.

“Kelce, he’s just able to get open, no matter what the defense is, and myself, I’m just a YAC (yards after the catch) guy. I love getting drunk off of YAC, man. So that’s what I do.”

The claims that Mahomes is so good because of those around him are repeated often, but an opposite example came Tuesday. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, former NFL quarterback, tweeted about how well Mahomes played in Sunday’s AFC championship game. No one is nearly as good as Mahomes, Orlovsky wrote.